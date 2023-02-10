All set for Kanhanga burial

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

All is set for national hero Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga’s (Retired) burial today at the National Heroes Acre, with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage confirming.

A church service was held yesterday at The Assumption of our Lady Roman Catholic Church Parish in Rhodesville, Harare.

Cde Kanhanga’s body arrived at the church on a Presidential Guard Acmat gun-carriage vehicle.

He died in his sleep on Thursday last week at his rural home in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province and was declared a national hero.

Born on January 6, 1950, Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) went to school in Guruve before he skipped the country for military training.

His body lay in state at his home in Mandara overnight and will be ferried to the National Heroes Acre at 10am today.

Speaking at the church service, Director of Strategic, Policy and Planning in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Mike Masaka said they were expecting a huge send off for the gallant son of the soil who contributed significantly in the liberation of the country.

Mr Masaka said President Mnangagwa was expected to preside at the ceremony and mourners were expected to be seated at the national shrine by 8am.

“The body of our national hero Brig-General Kanhanga will be buried tomorrow (today) at the National Heroes Acre and we are expecting a huge send-off for our hero,” he said.

“Our programme will start tomorrow at eight o’clock in the morning and they will depart at home in the morning around 10 o’clock and then we wait for His Excellency President Mnangagwa to preside at the burial.

“We are expecting thousands of people to attend so that we give a respectful send-off to our national hero.”

Addressing the same gathering, sister to the late national hero, Ms Christine Kanhanga, described Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) as a loving father who was dedicated to the development of the country and the family.

Ms Kanhanga said her brother was a unifier who could extend a helping hand to everyone in the family.

“The family has lost a father-figure and a unifier,” she said.

“My brother was a loving father who could sacrifice for his family and was determined to see the development of the country. He was a cheerful helper and could help everyone in the family despite the social status of a person.

“He was a man of wisdom who through his good heart unified the whole family and helped a lot of family members even by paying school fees.”

Parish Priest Father Opinion Kupara described Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) as a true worshipper who could sacrifice his own resources for the expansion of the church.

Father Kupara said Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) could identify a need and hastily sort everything even in the community.

“I have known the late Brig Gen Kanhanga for more than 15 years; he helped us to build the church using his own resources,” he said.

“He was such a person who demonstrated that true worshipping is through practical action rather than theory.

“We stayed together in Mvurwi and he pledged that whenever we needed financial help in the church, he volunteered to render assistance and could fulfil the promises.”

Brig-Gen Kanhanga (Rtd) is survived by his wife and four children.

The church service was attended by various dignitaries including Generals from both the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and officials from the Government, as well as Roman Catholic congregants.