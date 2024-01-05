All set for HAB cross-country

Sports Reporter

ALL is set for the Harare Athletic Board cross country to take place on Sunday, at Allan Wilson School as the 2024 season gets underway.

The season opener is expected to attract more than 150 athletes with participants including cadets, youth, juniors and seniors competing in the 4km, 6km and 8km races.

There is also a 1km race on offer for kids athletics, who will be part of the cadets category.

The event presents athletes with an opportunity to gauge their preparedness for the season.

Mr Pace Athletics Club coach Collen Makaza said the event is part of their build-up to the season.

“This is part of our 2024 season preparation and conditioning phase. So we are just going to take part.

“Our aim is to participate and finish the race, and also to experience competition early,” said Makaza.