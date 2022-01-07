All set for fundraising concert for people with albinism

Elita Chikwati Senior Herald Reporter

Renowned Sungura artiste Nicholas Zakaria and Zimdancehall musician, Tocky Vibes with support from Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (Alcoz), founder and musician, Loveness Mainato will tomorrow hold a fundraising concert in Chitungwiza to raise money to support children with albinism.

The concert has been dubbed “Save a Life Concert.”

Mainato said the concert proceeds will go towards helping children with albinism with one suffering from cancer while another has a swollen tummy.

“We are targeting to raise money to help our children. One is suffering from cancer while the other one has a swollen tummy. We hope people will support or initiative and come for the concert,” she said.

The Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (Alcoz) is meant to lobby for the recognition of people living with albinism and this includes lobbying for free medication, free duty on sunscreen lotions among other things.

To support people living with albinism, ALCOZ has also engaged in various projects that are meant for the upkeep of the livelihoods of those living with albinism. These projects have included, in the past, poultry, horticulture and potato production but the projects have not borne many fruits due to resource constraints.

Mrs Mainato formed a band in 2011 where she works with people with albinism and promotes their talent in the musical industry. Alcoz has also engaged in arts and theatre in schools as a way of educating people about albinism.