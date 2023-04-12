All set for FCoZ’s ‘meet and greet’ in Bulawayo

Arts Reporter

In a bid to revive and make the fashion industry professional, the Fashion Council of Zimbabwe (FCoZ) have announced that it will host the inaugural “meet and greet” event tomorrow (Thursday) in Bulawayo.

The event will be held at Impala Lodge in Bulawayo where FCoZ board members will interact with fashion creatives from across the country.

The organisation was launched last year with the aim to create a space where fashion creatives could get recognition and assistance in their working platforms.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, fCoZ chairperson, Joyce Chimanye said the meet and greet event was long overdue as the organisation wanted to sanitise the industry by doing the correct thing, professional-wise with those who fall under the sector.

She said that it was the beginning of the building of a fashion empire in the country by promoting local brands.

“It is open to fashion creatives, makeup artists, bloggers, tailors, accessories, designers, graphic artists and fashion photographers. With the meet and greet, we are basically bringing in all fashion creatives into the same room to get to know each other,” she said. “This will give exposure to all creatives so that they know who’s who in their line of work under a friendly networking atmosphere.”

Chimanye said so far they have done various campaigns to push the industry.

FCoZ vice-president, Paidemoyo Chideya, said there was a need to put value in fashion.

“Everyone is invited to grace the meet and greet, as this is a shout to the nation that such an initiative is running to support all the local designers. Bulawayo is one city that has been growing with more people taking up space in fashion production with labels such as Urban Culture, City of Kings, Ndebele Crush and many more.”

She hinted that there will be more events of such a nature in other provinces.