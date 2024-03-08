All set for ED Mnangagwa Business Summit

Herald Reporter

The stage is set for the second edition of the ED Mnangagwa Business Summit, which is expected to set the tone for Zimbabwe’s economic transformation in 2024 and beyond.

Today, President Mnangagwa will officially open the Summit that is running under the theme,” “Deepening Zimbabwe’s Economic Transformation, Winning Together”.

The summit is expected to draw over 600 business leaders from across various sectors and will feature distinguished speakers from key sectors such as mining, manufacturing, commerce, pharmaceuticals, retail, energy, agriculture, and transport.

In an interview with The Herald, the Event Director for the E.D Mnangagwa Business Summit Mr Alois Burutsa said: “This is the second edition of the ED Mnangagwa Business Summit, the first one of which happened in 2023.

“This is a platform that His Excellency has given to the business community to come through and interact with him.”

The event which is being organised by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) will provide a platform for business leaders and Government officials to share their insights and expertise on how to advance Zimbabwe’s economic transformation

“We are expecting over 600 business leaders from across various sectors, and amongst the speakers, we are going to have the chambers of mines, CZI, ZNCC, pharmaceutical association retailers, the bus and truck value chain, the energy sector, amongst other sectors, and also agribusiness.

“The business community will just be sharing their issues in terms of what they are happy about in terms of government programmes and Government policy but also bringing up ideas that they would also want to tell His Excellency of the issues that they feel still need to be addressed, but it is a platform where His Excellency will also share the economic vision for 2024 with business and Zimbabweans at large.

“His Excellency will also put forward what this year will look like in terms of economic trajectory and where His Excellency wants to see this economy going in 2024,” he added.