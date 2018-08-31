All set for Clash of Giants concert

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

All is set for Clash of Giants concert to be held at Alexander Sports Club tomorrow night.

HeadlineD by sungura legend Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu, EXQ, Killer T, Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Takura, Tamy and a number of top DJs, the show is the biggest event to be held in the city over the weekend.

Though there are several other events, also capitalising on the closing day of the annual Harare Agricultural Show, Clash of Giants has the strongest line-up, offering a bit of everything, and hosting most of the top artistes.

In an interview with The Herald Insight, a representative of the event promoters 2Kings Entertainment, Kudzai Matondo aka Dee Nosh said all artistes are ready.

“Everything is set for the show. All artistes have confirmed and are ready to showcase their talents,” he said.

Dee Nosh said the event has created a good buzz.

“The hype for the event is very good. We have also started selling our advance tickets and it’s all going very well,” he said.

In the previous years, promoters have plastered the city with different acts on the last Saturday of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Clash of Giants tickets are available at Afro Fusion, Coloursel Furniture Stores, Chicken Hut, Sopranos, Craig’s Hair Saloon, Posh Joina City and Zanox Men.