All set for Charles Manyuchi tourney

READY TO RUMBLE... Zimbabwe's Tatenda Biningu in a face-off with his opponent Robert Kachesa after a weigh-in in Chivhu this morning

Tadious Manyepo in CHIVHU

ALL is set for the Charles Manyuchi boxing tournament to be held at the Phil-Jen Lodges in Chivhu tomorrow with all fighters on the bill within the required weight following a weigh-in held at the venue this morning.

Dubbed the “Inauguration of Kings”, the contest will feature two title fights including the main bout which will unify the WBF and WABA belts.

Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Biningu will tackle Robert Kachisa of Malawi in the main fight while Evans Usavihwevhu will take on Yohane Banda for the WBF lightweight crown.

This is the first time that a tournament of this magnitude is taking place in Chivhu as the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Board moves to decentralise the sport.

Bout Card

1.Tatenda Biningu (Zim) v Rorbet Kachisa (Malawi) WBF Title Fight Super Bantam Weight

2.Evans Usayihwenhu (Zim) v Yohane Banda (Malawi) WBF Title Fight Light Weight

3.Clever Sithole (Zim) v Lazarus Sithole (Zim) Super Middle Weight

4.Itai Mutsvairo (Zim) v Romio Chibanda (Zim) Heavy Weight

5.Tafadzwa Mushando (Zim) v Wellington Chigumba (Zim) Light Weight

6. Monica Mukandla (Zim) v Babra Banda (Malawi) Super Bantam

7.Faina Musekiwa (Zim) v Rutendo Sasha (Zim) Fight Bantam Weight

8.John Andrew (Zim) v Terence Muronda (Zim) Light Welter Weight

9.Monica Mkandla (Zim) v Sasha Mambo (Malawi) Super Bantam Weight

10.Revai Mandodo (Zim) v Loveness Khaka (Mal) Bantam Weight