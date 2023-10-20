All set for Castle Lager National Braai Festival

Mutsawashe Mashandure Arts Reporter

All is set for the Castle Lager Braai Day tomorrow at Old Hararians Sports Club as a high-octane line-up of top local acts is billed to perform.

The sixth edition, which is the “Biggest Braai Festival” in Zimbabwe, will see artistes such as Enzo Ishall, Tammy Moyo, Winky D, Dhadza D and ChillSpot Family sharing the stage.

There will be supporting disc jockeys like Dj Naida, Etherton B, DJ Cesh and DJ Rush.

Delta Corporation marketing director Irimayi Muzorewa said all was set for the spectacular show. “The event is set to happen this weekend at Old Hararians Sports Club. The Braai event aims to bring together the local community and visitors to celebrate the vibrant braai culture of our motherland along with the finest beer of Africa,” he said. “Attendees can expect to enjoy mouth-watering braai, a variety of engaging activities, and games as well as some of the best in local entertainment.”

Muzorewa said this year, consumers can expect performances from selected artistes with tickets being on sale at selected websites as well as at the gate on event day.

“Tickets are going for 10 dollars which includes a braai pack and a litre of Castle Lager Draught beer,” said Muzorewa

Commenting on what to expect, Zimdancehall sensation Enzo Ishall said he could not wait to perform and share the stage with fellow musicians. “It is a great opportunity to meet fans and share the stage with some of the biggest artistes locally. I am happy to be performing this weekend at the Braai Fest,” he said.

The Kanjiva hitmaker said he was in the studio “cooking something” for the festive season.

“It is that time of the year when I go into the studio to record a single, a Christmas anthem song for my fans. It should be a banger. I will release it soon in mid-November,” he said.

“I am working on an album set for release early next year. I need to release a fully packaged album with hit songs, that is why I am taking my time. I have been writing songs since I came back from the United States recently as I have learned one or two things that I need to master on my album.”