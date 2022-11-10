All set for Capital Markets Awards 2022 ceremony

Some of the delegates at the inaugural Capital Markets Awards at Meikles Hotel in Harare last year

ALL is set for the second edition of the Capital Markets Awards 2022 organised and hosted by Business Weekly in collaboration with the Financial Markets Indaba.

The awards, which will be held tomorrow, at the Golden Conifer in Harare, are a recognition programme designed to benchmark institutional achievements and performance in Zimbabwe’s financial sector’s markets and exchanges.

They will honour best performers in an array of disciplines found in the capital markets encompassing, best performing listed company, environmental social governance, best-performing asset manager, best equities fund manager, best investor communication award, best stockbroker of the year, media coverage award, best technology implementation in capital markets, best investment research provider, best stockbroker, best capital markets advocacy award and lifetime achievement award.

Winners will be determined by an adjudicating panel through a voting process as well as a comprehensive evaluation of reports and submissions along with research and analysis conducted by research teams at Emergent Capital Management (ECM), a firm that is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Business Weekly Editor, Herbert Zharare said through cooperation with the Financial Markets Indaba the publication intended to continue refining the awards event concept until it meets the envisaged standards.

He said capital markets are central to the financing of Government and companies hence economic growth and financial stability, further indicating that the initiative had broadened its obligation to incorporate schools so as to further the understanding of capital markets.

“We are holding this event for the second time following its launch last year and we have been planning for a long time, starting with the Capital Markets High School competition that we launched on September 16, 2022.

“Through this, we would want to recognise corporates and individuals who have tirelessly worked hard to have the mature capital markets we have today in this country.

“We believe in partnerships and for tomorrow’s event, it is not too late for those who want to partner with us to come through.

“By incorporating the Capital Markets High School quiz competition, we want learners to grow up understanding that capital markets play a vital role in an economy and it is one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth and wealth creation,” said Mr Zharare.

FMI managing director, Patrick Muzondo said his institution was dedicated to transparency and fairness as shown by several updates and scorecards that were published for all awards categories over the website, online, social, and media platforms.

“The annual awards recognise and celebrate the achievements in all the main segments of the capital markets and in turn the program serves as an opportunity to inform and demystify complexities and myths that surround participating in financial and capital markets encouraging individuals from all walks of life to invest on the local markets including stock exchanges.

“As organisers and co-hosts, we have consistently maintained that our goal is to highlight the important role played by Capital Markets in the development of the economy,” said Mr Muzondo.

Stockbroking firm Morgan & Co received the highest number of nominations (four) while Old Mutual Investment Group, Zimnat Asset Management Company, ABC Asset Management Company, and Akribos Capital received two nominations each.