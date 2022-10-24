All set for Call to Worship business seminar

Herald Correspondent

Call to Worship Global will host a business seminar in Mabvuku on Saturday, aimed at equipping small businesses and entrepreneurs with the skills to navigate the country’s unique operating environment.

This comes as some entrepreneurs have been struggling to keep their business going following the financial strain triggered by multiple Covid-19 lockdowns and the economic fallout impacting inflation, currency volatility and rising energy prices.

The business seminar, set to run concurrently with the Call to Worship Conference in the high-density suburb of Mabvuku from Thursday to Sunday, October 27-30, 2022, will feature prominent business leaders, such as Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roy Chimanikire and Maranatha Group of Schools Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Sam Mudavanhu, among others.

Pastor Windrose Chifarimba, one of the organisers of the event, said the goal of the seminar is to provide entrepreneurs with everything they need to know about starting and running a business.

“The business seminar is targeting people who are aspiring to venture into business as we will be sharing important nuggets on starting and growing a business in a challenging operating environment,” he said.

“We are therefore inviting everyone to come and join us at this important workshop, where we will be helping those who want to start their own business, not only for our parishioners but also for everyone in the Mabvuku area and beyond, who is interested in starting a business,” added Pastor Chifarimba, who is also Managing Director at Chief Brands.

Call to Worship – a gospel music and worship extravaganza featuring gospel musicians and choirs, and also delivering the ministry (preaching) of the gospel – will for the first time since its inception in 2008 be held in the high-density suburb of Mabvuku.

The conference, which previously played host to international gospel musicians, such as Donnie McClurkin, prominent philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa and music artist Mkululi Bhebhe, among others, has previously been held at venues close to Harare’s Central Business District.

Mr Chimanikire said the business seminar will also offer entrepreneurs and existing businesses a platform to discuss opportunities for their businesses as well as learn how to effectively take their products and services to the market.

“We are planning to use the seminar to help develop the skills and strategies necessary for business people to scale their businesses and conduct business with multinational corporations, government agencies, non-profit and non-governmental organisations,” he said, adding that they would also discuss how to identify business opportunities.

“At Econet, although we are telecommunications and technology business, we are committed to giving back and sustainably investing in the communities we serve by promoting entrepreneurship, driving financial inclusion and forging strong partnerships that contribute to the economic development of the country.”

Among other economic investment and social impact programmes and initiatives, Econet has supported the Call to Worship Conference over the years.