All roads lead toEpworth

Herald Reporters

Epworth residents will today be the first to receive title deeds, courtesy of President Mnangagwa who has vowed to lead development that leaves no one and no place behind.

Established in 1890 by the Methodist Church and located about 15km from Harare, the town is home to at least 200 000 residents, who however do not have title to their homes.

Their fortunes will from today turn for the better as the Second Republic implements the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP), which aims to create modern towns and cities. This will benefit all urbanites.

The policy that was launched by President Mnangagwa last year takes into cognisance that many Zimbabweans, particularly in urban areas have no title to their pieces of land that were haphazardly parcelled out by successive MDC councils since the turn of the millennium.

The President will correct the wrongs created by the opposition as he headlines a rally that signals the ruling party’s massive return to the urban areas to succour the abandoned urbanites.

There is visible development taking place in the former shanty town with roads being surfaced, clinics built and modern markets stalls set-up.

A court is under construction while through First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s initiative, many people, especially the marginalised, have found a new lease of life through various self-support projects.

Beneficiaries of the various Government projects that have been implemented by the Second Republic yesterday told The Herald that they will be attending today’s rally to hear from the country’s First Citizen his plans for urban development.

“Markets can be a quick way to become your own boss and turn a good idea into a very successful business with little initial investment and in a reasonably short time. We thank the Government through the Second Republic for bringing this market and other developments in infrastructure and health facilities we are seeing today. We are looking forward to the expansion of this market as markets are always looking for new traders to add to our already diverse list of products and services available,” said Mr Tinofa Amato, Epworth Residents Association treasurer.

Another resident, Mrs Tsungai Mugariwa, said Epworth residents are excited with the prospect of receiving title deeds.

“As the residents we recognise the efforts of the Government in improving our lives through making significant investments in supporting urban centres, enabling them to maintain their attractiveness to customers and businesses. We are particularly very thankful for the gesture they have extended to us in rehabilitating our roads and medical facilities. The opening of the clinic by the First Lady last year was a big shot in the arm and we are now looking forward to the title deeds.”

A trader at Epworth Safe Market, Mrs Rachael Hadidikani, said the Second Republic was implementing development that leaves no one and no place behind.

“One of the new events in this area iS contemporary development. We are happy that a lot of development has taken shape in this area since the coming of the Second Republic. The construction of institutions like the courts has brought joy as many of our youth who were mired in drugs and other crimes are now employed. A good example is the empowerment programmes initiated by the First Lady that have been phenomenal,” said Hadidikani.

A stellar cast of musicians and DJs has volunteered to entertain multitudes expected to converge at Epworth Secondary School grounds for the rally.

These include DJ Fantan and DJ Levels, world-class artists who are behind the rise to stardom of a galaxy of entertainers in the country.

“We are the Chillspot family, we have good news to all Zimbabweans. All roads on the 12th lead to Epworth. There is gonna be a mother of all rallies and we, as the Chillspot family are going to entertain you. We have maximum entertainment, the whole Zim dancehall is going to be there.”

Today’s grand rally is a bold statement from the ruling party, that has rescued most towns and cities from collapse at the hands of the opposition that urban constituencies are set to be the domain of Zanu PF again.

The star rally is drumming support not only for the Epworth constituency candidate Cde Zalerah Makari but all the 12 constituencies in Harare, hitherto a stronghold for the crisis-ridden opposition.

Altogether, there will be 28 by-elections for parliamentary seats and 104 polls for the local authorities that emanated from recalls, deaths, and dismissals.

Riding on a crest of fulfilling the aspirations of the people—Zanu PF national political commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, said the aim of the revolutionary party was to have a clean sweep.

“End of last year the party conducted elections for provincial’s structures. We then carried out primary elections for those contesting and wards that were declared to be vacant. Elections went well in both houses of assembly and local authorities’ primaries. As the party, we are now geared to go on campaign moving to the by-elections in March.

“Contesting candidates, ex-opposition members who recently joined and who want to join Zanu PF, Politburo members, DCC members, war veterans, and other Zanu PF officials will also attend the event. This is the official launch of the campaign that will see Zanu PF winning the by-elections,” said Cde Bimha.

Epworth is also home to Zimbabwean teen, Natsiraishe Maritsa, 18, who was awarded the 2021 Winner for Africa at the International Olympic Committee Women and Sport Awards in Beijing, China.

She was recognised for using taekwondo to empower young girls in her community.