All Roads Lead To Venda territory

Herald Correspondent

Jehovah’s Witnesses from all walks of life in South Africa are currently in the Venda-speaking area of Zimbabwe to share a Bible based message with local residents. The special preaching campaign in Venda started on May 29 and will end this July 2023.

In addition to Jehovah’s Witnesses in South Africa, congregants who speak Venda from other parts of Zimbabwe also travelled to support the campaign.

This campaign came at the right time as Jehovah’s Witnesses recently opened a Venda Translation Office in Makhado, South Africa in December 2022. Additionally, in 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, there was a Bible release of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Venda language.

“We are thrilled to be involved in this exciting preaching campaign in the Venda language. Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide are offering a new and free interactive Bible course to all those who are willing and we feel that it is befitting for Venda people to get a taste of this exciting message,” said Kudakwashe Chikuvadze, national spokesman for Witnesses in Zimbabwe. “This campaign is built around a positive message that is in the Bible, that has the power to change peoples lives for the better, now and forever.”

Witnesses conducted an average of 5.5 million Bible courses around the globe during each month in 2022. Currently in Zimbabwe, more than 80 000 individuals study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Bible course offers a practical way to learn what the Bible teaches on a variety of subjects, such as how to find family happiness, why there is so much evil and suffering in the world, and what the Bible promises for the future.

Participating in the interactive Bible course with Jehovah’s Witnesses comes without any obligation. The Witnesses simply present what the Bible teaches and allow each person to determine their own personal beliefs and life choices. The main textbook for the study is the Bible itself. Each lesson is designed to suit the circumstance of each individual.

