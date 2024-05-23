All roads lead to UMP for the National Youth Service launch

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

All is set for the National Youth Service launch and the Youth Empowerment Forum to be held tomorrow at Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Mashonaland East Province.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate at the events that are expected to draw a large number of people from across Zimbabwe, particularly the youth.

Acting director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Mr Ranson Madzamba said Mashonaland East is happy to be hosting the President.

“The events will leave a great mark in as far as the development discourse of Mashonaland East is concerned. With the various youth projects being launched there, the Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe community will never be the same again,” said Mr Madzamba.

“The event will cascade to other provinces as we come up with initiatives to empower the youths. Tomorrow, we are going to have exhibitions to showcase the various projects being carried out by the youths.

“Youth focal desk representatives will showcase the various opportunities that are available for youths so that they carry our great nation forward. Our youth bank, the Empower Bank, will also be exhibiting so that the youths can explore all it has on offer.

“The youths constitute the bulk of our country’s population and therefore empowering them is as good as empowering the nation. The Government is thus finding better ways to empower youths in every economic sectors, including farming, mining and tourism,” he said.

Mr Madzamba added that the Youth Service in Zimbabwe seeks to promote moral uprightness, self-discipline, productivity, incorruptibility, self-esteem and self-reliance.

“The Youth Service promotes cultural pride and identity among the youth. It channels youth energy, zeal and skills into voluntary productive community development activities. It also develops and enhances the spirit of patriotism by promoting volunteerism, civic responsibility and loyalty to the nation through national orientation training.

“It also provides career guidance and imparts life and entrepreneurial skills for resilience and employment creation,” he said.