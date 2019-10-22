All roads lead to NSS for anti-sanctions gala

Nyore Madzianike Senior Arts Reporter

ALL roads will on Friday lead to the National Sports Stadium in Harare for the Anti-Sanctions Gala where a number of local musicians will sing against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

People from across the country will march against the illegal sanctions, with the rest of Sadc countries having committed to the same cause.

Dubbed the Anti-Sanctions Gala, the event will see local artistes drawn from all the country’s provinces taking to the stage from 6pm until the following morning.

The day will also see various activities being carried out around the country calling on the West to remove the illegal sanctions.

Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band are among the stellar list of musicians headlining the all-night music fiesta.

ZORA music star, Leonard Zhakata will also perform at the gala, which is expected to attract thousands of people from all corners of the country.

Sulumani Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings will sample new music from his yet to be named forthcoming album when he takes to the stage.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) ambassador, who is basking in the glory of massive reception of his track “Ndunge”, hinted that he will be releasing new music before the end of this year.

Progress Chipfumo, who is also busy making videos for some of his popular tracks, is also expected to perform at the gala.

Baba Machanic Manyeruke, Agatha Murudzwa and Mathias Mhere will add a gospel flavour to the gala.

Songstress Tariro NeGitare will also entertain people on the night.

Killer T, Seh Calaz and Freeman, who is basking in the glory of his duet with Alick Macheso on “Ngaibake”, will represent the Zimdancehall family when they take to the stage to chant their hits.

Bulawayo-based Sandra Ndebele and Iyasa will travel from the City of Kings and Queens to sing against sanctions that have affected the country’s economy.

Urban grooves singer Roki will also rejuvenate his waning music batteries at the gala, revisiting his yesteryear hits like “Chidzoka”.

Mbare Chimurenga Choir and other groups are expected to showcase their energetic dances on stage during the all-night muisc extravaganza.