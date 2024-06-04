All members to attend Zanu PF National Cell Day

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF will have a National Cell Day on June 11 to mark the beginning of a sustained vigorous membership recruitment exercise and checking the ruling party’s members.

The National Cell Day was introduced in 2022 and all party members are expected to attend. President Mnangagwa, along with the First Family, are expected to attend the meeting at their cell structure in Kwekwe.

The day will be celebrated annually to strengthen the revolutionary party’s grassroots, organisational and mass mobilisation units.

A cell structure constitutes of 50 members or more.

The programme puts emphasis on the importance of the cell or village structure as the party’s basic grassroots mobilisation unit.

On the day in question, cell chairpersons will chair the meetings thatt will explain to party members the role of the cell structure as a key organ of the party.

Other exercises o be carried out include a cell structure verification exercise, inspection of the cell register and confirmation of cell members who are registered in the national voters roll.

Zanu PF Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said party members are expected to turn out in their numbers at their respective cells.

“We are expecting party members to turn out at their respective cells to demonstrate their existence. The cell leadership’s positions require them to meet their members on a regular basis,” he said.

“Cell chairpersons should have an agenda for the meetings. They should influence events around their own localities, such as improving their own welfare, improving the conditions of their clinics, their schools or even repairing roads in their areas of jurisdiction,” said Cde Machacha.

They are also expected to solve problems in their areas of jurisdiction, including road maintenance, borehole rehabilitation, and doing voluntary work at their respective clinics and dip-tanks.