All in place for Grade 7 exams

Rejoice Makoni Herald Correspondent

Grade SEVEN examinations begin today across the country, with the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) saying all systems were in place.

The examinations run from today until October 9.

In an interview yesterday, ZIMSEC board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said they were looking forward to running smooth examinations.

He said all examination papers had been distributed to all cluster centres countrywide.

“As far as ZIMSEC is concerned, we are more than ready. All the required equipment was in place way before and we look forward to undisrupted examinations,” said Prof Mwenje.

“The examination materials have since been distributed in all clusters across the country.

“We would like to make sure that their results will come out in time to ensure that they will be able to secure their Form One places on time to avoid inconveniencing the parents. As ZIMSEC we wish all students well in their exams.”

As the fight against leaking examination question papers continue, individuals convicted of leaking public examination papers risk spending nine years in prison, while learners found guilty of the same offence will have their results nullified.

This is in line with new regulations, to be gazetted soon, aimed at curbing cheating.

Prof Mwenje said the penalties were part of measures introduced by ZIMSEC to prevent examination paper leakages.

Ordinary and Advanced Level learners will begin sitting practical examinations early next month.