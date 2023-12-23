All I want for Christmas is . . . Celebrities share their Christmas wishes

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Brooke Bruk Jackson poses for a picture with her little fans in Mbare

Lifestyle Editor

‘Tis the season!

It’s no surprise that our local stars love to celebrate Christmas just like the rest of us.

From cooking with their families to wearing matching pyjamas, celebrities embrace the joy of the holiday season and share photos from the festivities when December 25 rolls around.

As ready as we are for this crazy year to end, we are devoted to making the most of Christmas 2023.

Look us in the eye and tell us you don’t need a little holiday sparkle! And while Covid-19 stifled the previous two Christmas celebrations, many families will be able to have intimate celebrations this time around.

Of course, some still want to get into the holiday spirit with gifts, trees, decorations and seasonal treats.

Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating this Christmas:

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Brooke Bruk Jackson

“I’ll be spending Christmas Day with my family. My year has been filled with unexpected opportunities and I am so blessed and grateful for everything that has come my way in 2023. My Christmas wish to all is, ‘May the spirit of the season fill each and everyone of your hearts with peace and happiness, may this be a time of joy and laughter and precious moments that you will hold forever,” she said.

Brooke said Christmas is a time for heartfelt gifts and spreading love to all.

“Bringing joy to my loved ones and sharing the spirit of giving with those in need.”

Vimbai MK

“I’m traveling with my family to the rural areas. The year has been beautiful, I have moved into something I have always been passionate about which is styling,” she said.

“Having been working on gaining experience internationally, my dream was to come home and share the knowledge with fellow local artists and I had the privilege of working with big artists.”

She said she wants to impart her knowledge on fashion to the local fashion industry.

“This is my wish to share my knowledge on fashion. Let’s share love, forgiveness, support, consistency and the gift of presence, life is too short we should not be focused on material things, it’s the things money can’t buy that matter the most n lives impact on others,” said Vimbai.

“This is my first Christmas back home in nine years. I’m here for the food, the real home food, and I can’t wait.”

Mark Madzinga

“We will be spending Christmas as a family with some of our loved ones here in Melbourne, Australia,” he said. “The year has been full of many blessings. I got ordained as a minister, got married, two of my biggest productions were released (Janet Manyowa’s album and Eleana Makombe’s song featuring Benjamin Dube) and my family and I relocated to Australia.”

Madzinga said he wished his friends and family, joy and happiness.

“Christ gives that we get to celebrate through remembering the day Christ was born,” he said. “The gift of spending time together as a family is enough for me and anything else is a bonus.”

Karin Davis

“Christmas is all about family,” she said. “I love Christmas and having my children, family and friends over for lunch is our tradition.”

She said 2023 has been a hard year, but she was positive and has embarked on some huge and exciting projects to bring to Zimbabwe in 2024.

“My Christmas wish for my family and friends is that they always feel the greatness of God and that receive blessings on blessings and that they always know they are loved by me. If I can bring joy to those around me and give hope, love and encouragement to all I encounter,” she said.

Eleana Makombe

“I will be spending time with my family after a busy year as we go on holiday,” she said. “This year has been a great year, I have travelled to Zimbabwe, South Africa through music, recorded my album Grateful which features Reverend Benjamin Dube, my mother Dorcas Moyo and also shared the stage with the biggest group, ZimPraise Choir. I also managed to successfully host the Grateful concert in 2023.”

Makombe said she also managed to record success on her life as well.

“My Christmas wish is my prayer that people get to spend time with family and friends. I will also be sending a donation to the less privileged to spread the Christmas cheer. I am donating to two charities in Harare,” he said.