All hail Chevrons’ never-say-die spirit

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday joined the cricket fraternity from around the globe in praising the Zimbabwe national cricket team following their stunning one-run win over Pakistan in an ICC T20 World Cup match played in Australia.

The Chevrons, as the team is affectionately known in cricket circles, produced a spirited fightback after they had found themselves in a difficult position against the world number four team.

President Mnangagwa, who has been following every game played by the Zimbabwe team at the cricket jamboree, yesterday took the lighter side of this epic duel to celebrate Zimbabwe’s win when he referred to a social media banter which had hilariously dubbed the match the “Pak Bean Derby”.

The roots of this friendly exchange stemmed from an event in 2016 when Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who imitates English character Rowan Artkinson’s “Mr Bean”, visited Zimbabwe to grace the Harare Agricultural Show and also perform in comedy shows in Harare.

The comedian is hilariously known as “Pak Bean”. He also appeared in several adverts back in Pakistan imitating Mr Bean, including a number where he starred alongside members of Pakistan’s national cricket team.

Social media users used the event to hype up the clash between Zimbabwe and Pakistan as they claimed the Pakistani “Mr Bean” was “fake” and wanted the Chevrons to avenge for the “deception”.

But it was all sport banter, which is common in competitive games. The supposed “beef” was captured by various international media as some kind of context ahead of this clash.

In the end, the Zimbabwe team prevailed in the “Pak Bean Derby”, much to the delight of the cricket world.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean,” tweeted President Mnangagwa.

The hilarious tweet attracted several responses.

It all started when Pakistan Cricket’s official Twitter account shared photos of their players preparing for last night’s game, and a Twitter user going by the named Ngugi Chasura responded to the tweet by saying, “As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you . . . you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan . . . we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you . . . #ZIMVSPAK.”

The tweet went viral and the game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was hilariously nicknamed the “Pak Bean Derby”.

Of course Zimbabwe were the underdogs and looked down and out after going down to 130/8 in their 20 overs. The Chevrons, however, unleashed a fighting spirit with the ball, which was second to none so far at this World Cup.

The performance won them many admirers. To start with, the score was below par and no one would have given them a chance against a team like Pakistan, which is well-known for specialising in T20I cricket.

But there has been some positivity in Zimbabwe’s game. Only last week, the President rallied behind the Zimbabwe team after they qualified to the Super-12 stage for the first time. And last night the team went a step further by clinching their first win in this Super-12 stage, after playing only two games. The first match against neighbours South Africa was abandoned due to rain on Monday.

Aside from the hilarious side of things, the Zimbabwe cricket team was hailed by many cricket followers from across the globe for their resilience and fighting spirit.

Former Pakistan national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi was one of the high profile cricket personalities charmed by Zimbabwe’s performance.

“I won’t call the result an upset,” he said. “If you watched the match you know Zimbabwe played top cricket from ball number one and showed how to defend a low total on a batting pitch. Congratulations Zimbabwe Cricket on the win, your passion and hard work shows,” said Afridi.

Global media outlets were also blown away by Zimbabwe’s fighting spirit.

“It was particularly impressive that Zimbabwe held their nerve up until the final ball, given their lack of tournament experience in comparison to their rivals.

“The joyous scenes at the end of the game showed just how much it meant, with players dancing, singing and taking numerous pictures with their fans as their historic World Cup journey continues,” reported Ffion Wynne of the BBC.

The International Cricket Council described Zimbabwe’s win as “one for the history books”.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza was voted Man of the Match for the third time at the tournament for his massive bowling spell of 3-25.

“I think I’m lost for words. My throat’s dry, probably because of all the emotions. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this bunch of boys,” said Raza.

“The way our seamers started at the top as well is just unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and the way we kept believing, I don’t think there’s any words I can share right now,” said Raza.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also had a glowing assessment of Raza’s year, in which he has won more Player-of-the-Match awards than anyone else in 2022 —seven.

Ponting praised the way Raza has embraced a senior role in the side and how he has been willing to face challenges head on.

“In the T20 game, because it’s such a moment-based game where it comes down to the result of one particular ball, the older, more experienced guys have a better way of thinking their way through situations, knowing exactly what’s required here and now and then going and doing it,” Ponting said in a clip released by the International Cricket Council.

Raza has starred with both bat and ball for Zimbabwe in this T20 World Cup. After scoring 82 runs against Ireland in Zimbabwe’s opener in the first round, he picked up three wickets for 19 runs against West Indies, followed by 40 runs and one wicket for 20 runs against Scotland. His wickets for 25 runs against Pakistan helped Zimbabwe defend a modest total.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said yesterday’s win was “special”.

“So special. Especially for the work we did to get into the Super 12s. We did not want our tournament to end there. We wanted to come in and play some really good cricket against top teams and we did that exceptionally well today.

“I thought after our batting performance, we thought we were maybe 20-25 short, but I thought our seamers hit their straps early on.

“Raza again came to the party as he always does and picked up a few crucial wickets in the middle there. Also, I want to thank the Zimbabwean supporters that came out today to support us. You guys really lift our spirits wherever we go, so special thanks,” said Ervine.

Zimbabwe, who got a point from their first match against South Africa that was washed out by rain on Monday, are now third in Group 2 with three points.

India lead with four points from two wins against Pakistan and Netherlands. South Africa are third on three points while are second from the bottom of the six-team table with no point.

Zimbabwe are set to play fourth-placed Bangladesh in their next game on Sunday.