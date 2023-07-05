  • Today Wed, 05 Jul 2023

All-Africa So-kyokushin tourney set for August

All-Africa So-kyokushin tourney set for August

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation are next month set to stage the fourth All Africa So-kyokushin Karate tournament at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

The event is scheduled for August 14 and is expected to attract foreign participants.

The tournament is expected to feature karatekas from different full contact styles and registration is already underway.

Participants will compete in the Men Open, Women Open, High School Boys Open and High School Girls Open (16 years to 17 years).

You Might Also Like

/
  • Williams nominated for ICC Player of the... Sport

    Williams nominated for ICC Player of the...

    Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sean Williams has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month. The 36-year-old had a month to remember with three centuries during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament on home soil. He was nominated alongside dynamic Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and rising Australia star Travis Head. England’s […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments