All-Africa So-kyokushin tourney set for August

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation are next month set to stage the fourth All Africa So-kyokushin Karate tournament at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

The event is scheduled for August 14 and is expected to attract foreign participants.

The tournament is expected to feature karatekas from different full contact styles and registration is already underway.

Participants will compete in the Men Open, Women Open, High School Boys Open and High School Girls Open (16 years to 17 years).