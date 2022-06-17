Ali murder suspect Jamba arrested

Herald Reporters

PIUS Jamba, the man suspected to have gruesomely murdered Moreblessing Ali in the Chitungwiza suburb of Nyatsime, was yesterday arrested in Magunje and has since been transferred to Harare as police intensify investigations.

Preliminary investigations had shown that Ali was last seen in the company of her estranged boyfriend, Jamba.

The two reportedly had an altercation before she disappeared. Ali’s body was found in a decomposing state in a well at Plot number 321 Denota Farm, Beatrice on Saturday June 11.

A manhunt was then launched for Jamba until he was arrested in Magunje yesterday morning.

A team of heavily armed detectives from the CID Law and Order Section, Homicide Section and ZRP Support Unit yesterday travelled to Magunje to escort Jamba to the capital for further investigations.

He is expected to appear in court soon facing murder charges.

Investigations by police have so far revealed that after dragging Ali from Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, Jamba allegedly killed her and hid the body in a bush before he went to his parents’ homestead.

He then allegedly took a kitchen knife and a sack and went back to the bush.

Police said Jamba then cut the body into pieces and made several trips to the well where he eventually dumped the body before disappearing.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and the developments yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Pius Jamba was arrested in Chidamoyo area, Magunje on June 16, 2022, in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza on May 24, 2022.”

He said investigations are currently underway to ascertain if Jamba acted alone or in connivance with other suspects.

“Police investigations have so far not found any political link to this sad and heinous crime. Pius Jamba will be appearing in court soon,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The mutilated body of Ali was discovered by Jamba’s mother, Linnah Mukandi (57).

The remains were then taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday told the Senate that police will deal decisively with people who seek to tarnish the country’s image by peddling falsehoods as has become the pastime of the opposition CCC.

“As politicians, we should not rush to blame other political parties for the responsibility of any crime that might have been committed before the police have completed their investigations. We, however, now know, as the Ministry of Home Affairs, that there are those who always take advantage of international events to tarnish the image of the country and project it as being lawless.

“They have been doing it for a long time now, the script is the same. But I want them to know that Zimbabwe is not a banana republic, it’s a country with laws and those who have been doing it should know that their days are numbered,” he said.

Minister Kazembe said the police will leave no stone unturned in its investigations to get to the bottom of Ali’s death.

He informed the Senate that the prime suspect was now in police custody and that the truth would be revealed.

Minister Kazembe reiterated that those responsible for destroying property during the mayhem in Nyatsime area, irrespective of political affiliation, would be brought to book.