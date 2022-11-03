Algeria adds voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

Acting Secretary for foreign Affairs and International Trade Mr Pearson Chigiji (left) addresses delegates while Ambassador of the Peoples Democratic Republic of Algeria to Zimbabwe Mr Nourredine Yazid (far left) looks on during Algeria's celebration of the Glorious Revolution of November 1st, 1954 in Harare yesterday. -Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ALGERIA yesterday added its voice to the growing calls for the unconditional removal of the illegal Western financial sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

This follows last month’s SADC Anti-Sanctions Day commemorations held on 25 October, where African countries were unequivocal in their call for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

Zimbabwe has received overwhelming support from progressive nations through the universal call for the removal of the financial sanctions imposed by the Western world after the land reform.

Speaking at the Algeria National Day commemorations in Harare yesterday, Algerian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nourredine Yazid said they stood with the people of Zimbabwe in their struggle for independence against sanctions.

“I would like to reiterate our deep solidarity with the Zimbabwean people and their Government in the face of the illegal sanctions that are hitting the country and whose first victims are the vulnerable segments of society,” he said.

Ambasasador Yazid said he was disappointed by the little quantity of trade between the two nations, saying more had to be done to build on the existing excellent diplomatic relations.

“The quality of the political relations we share is not reflected in our economic and trade exchanges despite the economic capabilities of the two countries,” he said. “It should be consolidated through the development of the bilateral cooperation and the enhancement of our commercial ties taking advantage of the already existing facilitation in the two countries and of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We have signed several agreements, and we are also working on other MoUs in addition to those already signed, which will, I am convinced, strengthen our cooperation and our trade exchanges, which are still unfortunately insignificant compared to the huge potential of the two economies.

“The resumption of the meetings of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation will certainly be an important step in our efforts to promote these economic relations.”

Ambassador Yazid said it was within that doctrine that Algeria chose to stand with the people of Zimbabwe in their struggle for independence.

He said after independence in 1980, Algeria was among the first countries to open an Embassy in Harare.

“Since then, we have tied with this sister nation a strong relationship, based on friendship, solidarity, and cooperation,” said Ambassador Yazid. “However, our cooperation in the field of higher education through the annual offer of scholarships to Zimbabwean students in Algerian universities, which we will resume from next year, is satisfactory.

“This cooperation should be extended to other sectors of interest to both countries.”

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mr Pearson Chigiji said Zimbabweans were pleased to note that the two countries enjoyed excellent relations that dated back to the days of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

“Zimbabwe and Algeria enjoy excellent relations, founded on the principles of self-determination, solidarity and friendship,” he said. “These excellent ties have been nurtured and cemented through close collaboration in various areas, including the education sector.

“Annually your Government provides hundreds of scholarships to deserving young Zimbabweans, to study in Algerian universities under the Algerian Scholarship programme. We are indeed grateful for this show of solidarity and support.”

Mr Chigiji said the principle of self-determination enjoined Zimbabwe and Algeria to push for the self-determination and independence of the Saharawi and Palestine peoples.

The need to enhance and broaden cooperation in the economic sphere was an important objective for both Algeria and Zimbabwe.

“The resuscitation of our Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation, which was last held in 2009, will therefore be an important step in that endeavour,” said Mr Chigiji. “In that respect, we are working hard for the revitalization of the commission.

“The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is also an important platform to boost our trade relations for the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries and peoples, as well as for a significant increase in intra-African trade.”