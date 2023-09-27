Alcohol abuse rampant at schools in Harare-Police

Crime Reporter Police have expressed concern over an increase in which learners are consuming alcohol at some schools in Harare. This comes after a form one learner was sexually abused at a school premises in Waterfalls following a drinking spree. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged school authorities to monitor learners while they are at the school premises especially during breaks and lunch time. “The ZRP is concerned with reports of students who are drinking beer at school premises and urges school authorities to monitor the students even when they are at break or lunch at school grounds. “On September 25, a form one female learner was sexually abused by a form two male student following a beer drinking spree with other learners during break time at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare,” he said.