Alaska Smelting Plant ready this month

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Government is pleased with construction works at Alaska’s Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources whose operations are expected to start at the end of this month.

The construction of the first smaller furnace is almost complete and is expected to start working this month while completion of the bigger one is scheduled for July.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Jorum Gumbo accompanied by Minister of State for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Mr Fang Heping, one of the Chinese directors and company’s biggest shareholder, toured the plant today where he expressed satisfaction.

Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources general manager, Mr Zhang Wen said during the tour that the company was ready to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employ hundreds of locals.

Senior Government and Zanu-pf officials were also part of the tour.