Akiz nightclub in HIV testing drive

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

In a bid to curb the stigma associated with HIV testing and treatment, local night club, Archipelago aka Akiz partnered with Population Services International (PSI) in an HIV testing and awareness drive at their club.

Born out of a social conversation between the club’s manager DJ Sammy (real name Tendai Samudzi) and PSI peer mobiliser Ruvimbo Tumbu, the initiative seeks to reduce new HIV and STI infections as well as encourage early treatment and adherence to medication.

On Wednesday, the programme ran from the afternoon to 8pm with 21 patrons, among them commercial sex workers volunteering to get tested.

“Among the 21 tested, 13 were women while the rest were men. We would have been happier to have tested more people since our goal is to reach as many as we can. However, every single individual we manage to reach is a milestone and a victory,” said Tumbu.

After testing, those found HIV positive were provided with anti-retroviral treatment (ART) while those negative were given reproductive health education and encouraged to use condoms which were being freely distributed at the club.

They were also educated on condom use and safe practices, while references for free STI screening was given to commercial sex workers.

“I found the initiative very helpful. I always hesitated to go and get tested but today I just braved it up and I’m happy with my results.

From now on I pledge to be more careful and use protection,” said a young female patron who identified herself as Misty.

Though Akiz has been having monthly “Condomize Nights” where they distribute condoms donated by Fantasy, a new brand from Carex, this is the first time they have conducted HIV tests in the club.

“Akiz was a starting point. We are going to be engaging other night clubs under the Devine Assignment brand, with our next stop being Holly’s Night Club,” said DJ Sammy.

Just like Condomize Night, Akiz will be providing free testing every month mostly targeting commercial sex workers.

“We want to de-stigmatise HIV testing among the high risk population so introducing testing to them in familiar surroundings is one way of doing so,” said DJ Sammy.

He went on to encourage people to know their status and for those who are positive to adhere to treatment.

Akiz is a popular drinking hole for young people, mostly teens who are usually drawn to sex workers and dancers who hang in the club.