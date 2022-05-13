Airzim warns of potential delays

The airline said its suppliers have advised of constraints in the movement of the product which has cascaded along the entire value chain.

Herald Reporter

Shortages of Jet A1 fuel at airports mean that passengers can expect flight schedule disruptions, Air Zimbabwe has warned.

The airline said its suppliers have advised of constraints in the movement of the product which has cascaded along the entire value chain.

In a statement, the airline said passengers will be advised on flight schedule changes as soon as possible.

“The national airline shall endeavour to update passengers on the flight schedule changes at the earliest possible time as we continue to monitor the supply situation. Passengers may direct further inquiries to our central reservations department,” reads the statement.