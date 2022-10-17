Airzim launches braille safety card

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Air Zimbabwe (Airzim) has introduced a braille safety card and a braille version of the in-flight magazine in line with Government’s inclusivity policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

The Braille Skyhost magazine in English and the safety card in vernacular language versions were launched during the airline’s flight on the Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls route on Friday.

Speaking after the launch, Airzim vice board chairperson Ruth Hungwe-Rukarwa said among those living with disabilities, the visually impaired were usually left out.

“What we have done is tapping into the inclusiveness of the message that we get from our President Mnangagwa who is sending the message of leaving no one behind,” she said.

“Disability always puts you on the back foot, but what we find is that we want to help them come through.”

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori said the magazine versions would be on their aircraft on every flight.

“We want the visually impaired to have that entertainment on board,” she said. “We have done the launch with this short version, but in all the other Skyhost editions we are going to have a translation that will be done for braille.”

One of the visually impaired persons, Mr Desire Muketiwa, who became the first beneficiary of the new version, was happy with the development.

“Us the visually impaired we feel welcomed on the aircraft,” he said. “We are now able to access a lot of information on our own on the plane.

“This is also supporting programmes initiated by President Mnangagwa of leaving no one behind. It is delightful if the President’s vision is being implemented like this.”

Braille for Africa director Enock Mahwema said the launch made Zimbabwe an inclusive destination.

“It transforms the entire tourism sector in such a way that it becomes people driven tourism,” he said. “It is positive and reinforces our mantra where NDS1 says no one is left behind.”