Airports Company of Zimbabwe, military officials undergo firefight training

Ivan Zhakata
Herald Correspondent

Officials from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe and the military have undergone training in firefighting at the City of Harare Fire Brigade.

The training seek to equip the officials with firefighting skills so that they are able to conduct rescue missions in case of fire.

Fire fighters from other municipalities across the country will also receive training as the City of Harare has become the hub for training.

