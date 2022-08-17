Airlink resumes daily Johannesburg-Victoria Falls flights

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Airlink has introduced daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls as it seeks to reconnect the region’s main economic hub, Johannesburg, with the iconic tourism destination.

This follows approvals by Zimbabwe’s and South Africa’s aeronautical authorities for the extension of Airlink’s already comprehensive services between the two markets to include the route between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls.

Airlink’s flights will operate daily using a modern 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner and are scheduled to conveniently connect with its other services to and from its Johannesburg main base as well as to long-haul flights provided by Airlink’s growing number of global partner airlines.

Posting on its tweeter handle, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe confirmed the developments.

“Victoria Falls International Airport welcomes again Fly Airlink on its daily flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls using the Embraer ERJ 190. Travel industry was most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but Airports Company of Zimbabwe is happy with the Zimbabwe Aviation recovery rate,” said the company.

Recently, Airlink chief executive and managing director, Mr Rodger Foster, said the route will be launched starting this month.

“Victoria Falls is a jewel in the region’s tourism crown and Airlink is looking forward to re-establishing connectivity between the attraction and Johannesburg. This brand new Airlink route will be our second to Victoria Falls, which we already serve from Cape Town. In addition, we provide direct flights connecting Harare with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and between Bulawayo and Johannesburg. With the recent introduction of long-haul flights from Europe directly to Victoria Falls, our services allow customers arriving on those flights to conveniently include South African destinations in their travel plans,” he said.

Improving access into Victoria Falls is one of the areas of focus by the Zimbabwean Government and tourism industry in line with the Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy.

This is envisaged to increase arrivals and connect the destination to every part of the world, making Victoria Falls a world tourism hub.

Airlink works with a number of global partner airlines and the introduction of the new route will boost tourism in Southern Africa, including in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.