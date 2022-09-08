Air Tanzania opens Harare route

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Air Tanzania has introduced the Dar es Salaam-Harare-Lusaka route while the Ethiopian Airlines is set to begin a third service to Zimbabwe, this time to Victoria Falls and Bulawayo, with the Botswana destination being a direct flight instead of going via Victoria Falls.

These developments comes after ever more airlines have also begin introducing their flights in the country during the past few months.

Air Tanzania introduced its new service using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner this week before returning to Dar es Salaam via Lusaka on Tuesday.

“Air Tanzania recently operated the Dar es Salaam-Harare-Lusaka route using their flagship Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The route is usually operated using a Airbus A220-300,” reads the statement.

Ethiopian Airlines has confirmed that it will launch a new service to Bulawayo, and will begin direct flights to Gaborone.

“Ethiopian Airlines plans to add it’s third Zimbabwean destination when it’s adds flights to Bulawayo on 30 October. Flights will be operated four times weekly using a Boeing 737-800 which will be upgraded to the newer Max 8 on the 1st of December.

“The route will be operated as a triangular route from Addis Ababa-Victoria Falls-Bulawayo-Addis Ababa,” the airline said.

Also starting from October 30, flights to Gaborone will be operated five times weekly direct from Addis Ababa instead of the previous triangular route which operated four times weekly via Victoria Falls (Addis Ababa-Victoria Falls-Gaborone-Addis Ababa).

Last month, Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, introduced daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls as it seeks to reconnect the region’s main economic hub, Johannesburg, with the iconic tourism destination.

This followed approvals by Zimbabwe’s and South Africa’s aeronautical authorities for the extension of Airlink’s already comprehensive services between the two markets to include the route between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls.

Airlink’s flights are operating daily using a modern 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner and are scheduled to conveniently connect with its other services to and from its Johannesburg main base as well as to long-haul flights provided by Airlink’s growing number of global partner airlines.

Posting on its tweeter handle, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe confirmed the developments.

“Victoria Falls International Airport welcomes again Fly Airlink on its daily flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls using the Embraer ERJ 190. Travel industry was most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but Airports Company of Zimbabwe is happy with the Zimbabwe Aviation recovery rate,” said the company.

Recently, Airlink chief executive and managing director, Mr Rodger Foster, said the route will be launched starting this month.

“Victoria Falls is a jewel in the region’s tourism crown and Airlink is looking forward to re-establishing connectivity between the attraction and Johannesburg. This brand new Airlink route will be our second to Victoria Falls, which we already serve from Cape Town. In addition, we provide direct flights connecting Harare with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and between Bulawayo and Johannesburg. With the recent introduction of long-haul flights from Europe directly to Victoria Falls, our services allow customers arriving on those flights to conveniently include South African destinations in their travel plans,” he said.

In addition, Airlink provides direct flights connecting Harare with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.

Improving access into Victoria Falls is one of the areas of focus by the Zimbabwean Government and tourism industry in line with the Tourism Growth and Recovery Strategy.

This is envisaged to increase arrivals and connect the destination to every part of the world, making Victoria Falls a world tourism hub.

Airlink works with a number of global partner airlines and introduction of the new route will boost tourism in Southern Africa, including in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.