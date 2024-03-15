Air Marshal Nzvede officially takes over Air Force command

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda,second from left pose with newly promoted Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede T,third from left and out going commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted Air Force of Zimbabwean (AFZ), Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede to the rank of Air Marshal.

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.”

Air Marshal Nzvede subsequently takes over AFZ command from Air Marshal Elson Moyo who has retired.

Presiding over the investiture ceremony, Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) General Philip Valerio Sibanda reminded Air Marshal Nzvede that promotion comes with more responsibilities.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, I take this opportunity to extend our congratulations to the new Air Marshal. This promotion comes due to your hard work, loyalty, patriotism and good working ethics in you,” he said.

Giving a vote of thanks, Air Marshal Nzvede said he was grateful for the promotion and promised to work even harder for the AFZ and the ZDF at large.