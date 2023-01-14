Air Commodore Maketo was sharp: Acting President

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The late Air Commodore Pio Pasipamire Maketo was a dependable air officer of sharp brains, yet simple in his style of command, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Air Commodore Maketo died last Saturday in a road traffic accident.

He was buried at the Midlands Provincial Heroes Acre yesterday.

At the time of his death, he was the Base Commander of Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Air Force Base in Chegutu.

In a statement yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga said the late Air Commodore Maketo exuded excellent command and leadership qualities, which endeared him to his superiors and subordinates alike.

“I learnt with deep shock and disbelief, of the passing on of Air Commodore Pio Pasipamire Maketo, following a road traffic accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, about 10 kilometres from Chegutu town,” he said.

“The late Air Commodore Maketo was a dependable air officer of sharp brains, yet simple in his style of command. As the Base Commander of Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Air Force Base, the late Air Commodore Maketo exuded excellent command and leadership qualities, which endeared him to his superiors and subordinates alike.

“He was able to maintain the necessary team spirit and cohesiveness required of any disciplined organisation, such as the Base that he commanded.”

The late Air officer was also an instructor and participated in imparting knowledge to several men and women of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Acting President Chiwenga said it was more disheartening that the air officer had died at a time when he was at the prime of his service to the nation. “At the age of 55, he was now ripe for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to tap into his accumulated skills and knowledge, towards the resolute defence of our motherland, Zimbabwe. In addition to being an effective commander and leader par excellence, the departed air officer has left a legacy of flying prowess, which he also managed to pass on to most pilots and flying instructors in the ZDF.

“Indeed, the gap that he has left will be very difficult to fill. May I, on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, the entire nation, my family and on my own behalf, extend the deepest condolences to the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs and the Maketo family, particularly his spouse, Grater Mabodza and children.

“May the soul of Air Commodore Pio Pasipamire Maketo rest in eternal peace,” said Acting President Chiwenga.