AIMS platform closing the information gap

Speaking at Chibero College recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera said the AIMS platform has practical information on various subsectors of livestock and crop production.

Elton Manguwo

Farmers are being urged to take advantage of the Agricultural Information Management Systems (AIMS) platform to access the latest technical information on agricultural production as the sector evolves towards digitalisation.

Speaking at Chibero College recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera said the AIMS platform has practical information on various subsectors of livestock and crop production.

“The system is complementing extension services by closing the knowledge and information gap in the agricultural sector by providing timely and relevant data,” said Dr Basera.

The AIMs platform is a database that includes the Ministry of Agriculture’s departmental projects for improved information access.

Dr Basera said it is the biggest database for agriculture data that integrates all agriculture information from crops, livestock, water and market analysis.

Government has made significant steps in integrating information and communication technology (ICT) in agriculture towards achieving a smart agriculture economy by 2025 as global production trends shift towards smart technological systems.

“The major resource required to achieve the objective of becoming a smart agriculture economy by 2025 is information technology as ICT in agriculture provides farmers with vital information and data,” said Dr Basera.

The investment in ICT, in the agriculture sector, is part of Government’s approach in digitalising the agriculture sector for improved efficiency and increased production.

Sustainable Use and management of agriculture resources remains of paramount importance and it is against this understanding that the AIMs project was conceived, said Dr Basera.

“I want us to remain practical and ensure that we digitise and transform our agriculture economy by guaranteeing safe and nutritious food that is safe and affordable,” he said.

The AIMs platform is linked to the national database managed by the Zimbabwe Satellite (ZIMSAT) and regional databases under the African Union, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and SADC for standardised agricultural data.

Further, as Government moves to ensure food security, the AIMs system will guide policymakers in coming up with timely policies.

Dr Basera said a functional system will help guide policymakers in coming up with timely policies and evidence-based interventions that are demand driven and needs specific.

Speaking during the launch of the AIMs project last year, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos, said ICT was key to a successful agriculture sector.