Agritex officers urged to organise pre-planting seminars

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Agriculture Extension officers have been urged to organise pre-planting sessions with farmers, to educate them on various agricultural activities.

The call was made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr John Basera during the wheat planting preparedness discussion held in Marondera today.

The event gave a platform for Dr Basera to listen to farmers’ concerns in Mashonaland East Province.

Agritex officers from various districts in the province also attended the event.

“I urge each and every extension officer especially in the wheat planting cluster to organise pre-planting sessions and seminars. This is where farmers relate to real issues of agriculture.

“This is a platform where information on farming is shared. So farmers should attend these sessions and get information on wheat production, stage by stage,” he said.

He said those sessions are critical because farming is a business of science.