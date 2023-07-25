Agritex Mazowe head in court for bribery

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Agritex Mazowe District head, Musekiwa Murisa has appeared at Bindura Magistrate Court facing bribery charges after attempting to buy off police officers with US$100 to free his son and his friend.

His son Tinaye Murisa and his friend Proud Muguse were arrested on July 11 this year for possession of dagga.

The pair were detained at Bindura Central on book numbers 1232/23 and 1229/23 respectively.

Murisa of 197 Manhenga township in Bindura offered five US$20 notes to detective constable Jim Edward who was in the company of detective sergeant Pardon Chikonodanga and detective constable Edson Manyeru.

The court heard that the money was a bribe to induce the release of his son and friend.

Murisa was immediately arrested and the money was taken as an exhibit.

He appeared before Magistrate Jocelyne Mudhege and is on $300 000 bail.