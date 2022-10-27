Agriculture Minister appears before Parly Committee over AFC Holdings operations

The Herald

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka has appeared before Parliament’s Agriculture Portfolio Committee to brief it on the AFC Holdings’ operations.

He was accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary Dr John Basera and other officials.

The AFC Holdings is a Government-owned financial institution tasked with financing agriculture, farm mechanization, among others.

It was launched by President Mnangagwa last year.

