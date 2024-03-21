Agriculture inputs fraudsters remanded in custody

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

FOUR Karoi individuals who were nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on fraud and bribery charges relating to farming inputs were further remanded in custody when they appeared at Karoi Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The four, Ebba Kuipa, Simon Nyathi, Lyton Ngunga and Admire Makumbi an official from Agritex, were remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail ruling.

The four were arrested by ZACC’s senior investigation officers, Mr Brian Musokeri and Mr Stanley Nduku.

According to ZACC, the four allegedly worked in connivance with Admire Makumbi to misrepresent to the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), “that they each owned 200, 100 and 100 hectares of arable land, in order to receive farming inputs under the Arda Joint Venture Programme.”

“As a result of their misrepresentations, they received seed, Compound D and AN fertilisers, among other inputs, which they sold.”

ZACC, also alleges that Kuipa tried to offer a bribe of US$2 000 to the ZACC investigators for the release of Nyathi.