Agriculture industry mourns Nyathi

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

TRIBUTES continued to pour from various sub-sectors of the agriculture industry as stakeholders mourned the untimely passing on of Retired Major Abdul Credit Nyathi on Friday at his farm in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

He was the sitting president of the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) and vice chairman of the Zimbabwe Lands Commission (ZLC) at the time of his death.

Chronicling his life, ZFU secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya said upon retirement from the Zimbabwe National Army in the late 1980’s, Retired Major Nyathi joined the ZFU as a livestock farmer in Gungwe Village in Gwanda District.

He rose through the levels of ZFU leadership to become the provincial livestock commodity chairman in 1990.

He served diligently in that position until 1995 when he assumed the position of national livestock chairman.

“In 1999, Rtd Major Nyathi was elected ZFU second vice president responsible for the livestock portfolio. He rose to become ZFU first vice president responsible for the administration of the organisation in 2005,” he said.

Mr Zakariya said upon the retirement of the late Silas Hungwe from ZFU in 2014, Rtd Major Nyathi was elected the ZFU president, a position he held until his untimely passing on Friday.

He added: “Rtd Major Nyathi represented farmers in various boards and platforms and served on the following boards – Cold Storage Commission (CSC), Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), Land Board, Green Fuel Chisumbanje and the ZLC. The ZFU family has learnt of the passing of Rtd Major Nyathi with great shock and a very dark cloud is hovering over the entire farming community.”

The union has been robbed of one of its dedicated and passionate leaders who served and was trained under the tutelage of the likes of the late Gary Magadzire and the late Silas Hungwe, burial arrangements will soon be announced, he said.

Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) president Mr Liam Philp concurred saying it was with great sadness that they learnt of the sudden passing of ZFU president Rtd Major Nyathi.

“The late ZFU president contributed immensely to the agriculture sector since the late 1980s, culminating in numerous advancements and achievements including the post of president that he held at his time of passing. His dedication and leadership were instrumental in advocating for farmer friendly policies in Zimbabwe,” the CFU president said.

He added that the passing of Rtd Major Nyathi was a significant loss, not only to the ZFU but also to the entire Zimbabwean agriculture sector.

“His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. We extend our deepest condolences to the Nyathi family and wish them strength and comfort during this difficult time,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said she learnt of his death with sadness.

“He worked tirelessly for the good of agriculture and the people of Zimbabwe. May his soul rest in peace,” Mrs Chinamasa said.