Since the advent of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa’s Government has implemented a number of interventions to transform the country’s agriculture sector.

The Herald has been serialising the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy — 2023-2025 every Thursday for the benefit of our readers.



Tobacco

A Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan was launched in 2021 to provide a roadmap for increased production to 300 million kg annually, and to enhance value addition and beneficiation from 2 percent to 30 percent, while building a US$ 5 billion industry by 2025.

A record tobacco volume of over 296,2 million kg was achieved in 2022/2023, being 98,7 percent of the 2025 target. The Framework Convention on Tobacco Control of the World Health Organisation, child labour, deforestation, traceability and responsible tobacco production are matters that require constant attention to maintain and expand global markets, as 98 percent of Zimbabwe’s tobacco is exported to over 60 destinations.

Over 52 percent of tobacco is grown by beneficiaries of the land reform programme, generating 54 percent of annual value.

Tobacco contributes substantially to economic development of farmers, whose average gross earnings are over US$7 000 annually.

Horticulture

The Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan provided the basis for the transformation of the sector. The plan comprised resuscitation of conventional horticulture and the new Presidential Rural Horticulture Scheme targeting rural horticulture development. In 2022 conventional horticulture exports increased to US$ 71 million from US$64,6 million in 2021 and US$ 59,5 million in 2020.

Under conventional horticulture, the major exports were macadamia nuts, (US$13,8 million), citrus (US$10,9 million and vegetables (US$4,2 million). The dual approach to the revival and growth of the sector has yielded the desired results.

A Presidential Rural Agriculture Horticulture Scheme, to accommodate all rural communities, has seen the drilling of over 2300 boreholes in 2300 villages and establishment of 78 ha of horticulture in 78 villages and school business units. When complete, the Scheme will have 50 000 ha under solar-powered drip irrigation covering all 35 000 villages and 9600 schools in the country.

Growth in conventional horticulture production

Vegetable production increased by 35 percent from 194 152 MT to 261 960 MT in 2021. Despite challenges of Covid19 induced supply and demand disruptions, increasing freight charges for exports and rising costs of production, conventional horticulture exports continued to increase.

The US$30 million Horticulture Revolving Fund, introduced in 2022 by government, should further spur growth of conventional horticulture.

The Presidential Rural Development Programme will continue to accelerate vegetable, sweet potato and fruit production through Village Business Units, School Business Units and Youth Business Units. These are expected to be a major source of horticulture by 2030 from the targeted 50 000 ha of irrigation development in rural communities, bringing multifarious benefits for these communities, including access to safe portable water, improvement in nutrition and better standards of living.

Beef

The Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan focused on improving nutrition, introduced better genetics and reducing debilitating diseases, capacitation of extension services, market and trade development and investment mobilization to increase livestock numbers and quality. The positive impact of these interventions are being felt throughout the livestock value chain.

Beef cattle population Trends: 2010 – 2022

The cattle population increased from 5,4 million in 2020 to 5,6 million in 2023, with a value of US$1,68 billion. The offtake is 100 000 MT worth US$300 – US$400 million annually.

Over 90 percent of the cattle population is in communal areas, where cattle have a social and cultural status. In financial terms, the cattle are regarded largely as “dead capital”, which must be unlocked.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, government and the private sector are working to unlock this value for the development of the sector.

The beef carcass weight increased from 165kg to 178kg, and cattle mortality fell from 9 percent to 6 percent in 2021 and 2022.

The calving rate remains low, at 42 percent against a target of 50 percent. The prevalence foot and mouth disease fell by 47 percent in 2021 and 39 percent in 2022 due to the government intervention of providing one kg tick-grease to each of the rural cattle-owning households under the Rural Development 8.0.

Cattle Mortality rates due to tick-borne diseases

Campaigns to improve cattle dipping within the A2 and A1 farming sectors will be intensified with modular designed dip tanks. Livestock identification and traceability have been enhanced with an estimated 85 percent cattle now branded.

Stray cattle, derelict fences and poor enforcement of the Fencing Act have led to uncontrolled cattle movements, making Foot and Mouth Disease traditional zoning difficult. Wildlife-cattle interactions have continued to cause outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease as game fences have broken down.

Government has started to provide game boundaries along the major national parks. A viable offtake beef market, better disease management and improved cattle husbandry, will contribute to the continued growth of the beef sector.

Tsetse

Approximately half of Zimbabwe is ecologically suitable for tsetse proliferation and was previously infested (1900 to 1908). Progressive government efforts have reduced the area under infestation with tsetse to 30 000 km2 from 200 000 km2, a 85 percent reduction in area since 2020. The national target is to eradicate tsetse from all settled and farming areas by 2025.

Milk Production Trend

Milk production increased from 71,6 million litres in 2019 to 91,4 million litres in 2022. The dairy herd grew by 11,3 percent from 47 845 in 2021 to 53 250 in 2022. The milk production increase was attributable to a bigger milking herd, higher milk production per cow, better herd management, improved pasture management, resuscitation of smallholder dairy, better access to capital and improved stakeholder coordination.

The dairy sector has a unique 5 percent dairy development levy on imports of milk that has also contributed to the development of the sector. The growth of the sector is expected to be sustained into the future. Among the challenges the sector is facing are absence of appropriate long-term financing for infrastructure for (machinery purchase and modernisation), high feed cost (constituting 60-70 percent of total production costs).

Small Stock

The goat population increased from 3 868 000 in 2020 to 4 891 000 in 2023, a 26 percent increase. The annual offtake remains low at 17 percent.

The majority of goats are slaughtered for consumption at the household level, accounting for 60 percent of total offtake. A national goat development scheme was launched in 2022 as the Presidential Goat Scheme (PGS) whose transformative impact will be felt from 2024 onwards.

Some 6 500 goats have been distributed to date under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

The kidding rate in 2022 was 84 percent from 89 percent in 2021, against a national target of 120 percent.

The main challenges in goat production are recurrence of droughts, diseases and parasites, as well as unstructured markets. Some 80 percent of the goats are in communal areas, where they are the second most consumed protein after poultry. A strengthened goat value chain, with clear market development locally and abroad, is required. It is in this regard that government is resuscitating CSC, and engaging possible external markets.

To be continued next week.