Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 29 September 2023

Product Description Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$3
Small US$5
Medium US$6-US$7
Large US$8
Extra large US$8,50-US$9
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$14-US$17
Wooden box US$3-US$6,50
Plastic dish US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0,50-US$1
Covo/bundle US$2
Rape/bundle US$1
Tsunga/bundle US$1
Beetroot/bundle    US$0,50-US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$6-US$8
Onions -bundle US$1-
Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
White onion/10 kg US$5
Red Onion/ 10 kg US$11
English Cucumber US$0.50-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$2
Brocoli/kg US$2
Lettuce head US$0,50
Ginger/kg US$2
Garlic/kg US$3-US$4
Turmeric/kg US$2
Okra/5litre tin pUS$2,50
Egg plant/kg US$1,50
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1
MUSHROOM FRESH OYSTER US$1
BUTTON MUSHROOM/PUNNET US$1
PARSLEY/HEAD US$1.50
CELERY US$2
CORIANDER US$0,25
Mushroom wild/bucket US$30
Jamsquash/KG US$1
Red and Yellow pepper US$2,50
GREEN PEPPER/KG US$2
Red onion/kg US$11
Red cabbage/head US$1
BABY MARROW/Punnet US$1
CHERRY TOMATOES/PUNNET US$1
PUMPKINS
Tsenza/ 5 litre tin US$2
CHILLI PEPPER/KG US$2,50
WHITE CARROT/EACH US$2
Fresh mint US$0.50
Matemba 20 litre tin US$44
Matemba 60 kg US$270
Madora 20 litre tin US$44
Madora 60KG US$350
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$24-US$28
Soyachunks 20LITRE US$8
Soyachunks 5 kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$8
Munyevhe BUCKET US$15
Mutsine BUCKET US$15
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$8
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$8
DRIED FISH Small US$2-US$3
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$6-8
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$40
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$8
Magogoya 60kg bag
Butternuts 60 KG $US$35-US$40
Carrots 60KG US$25-US$30
Green pepper 60 KG US$20-US$22
Cucumber 60KG US$20-US$25
Fine beans Bag US$25
Green Beans 60KG US$25-US$30
Green mealies Dozen  US$2,50-US$3
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$6-US$12
Masawu 5litre tin US$1
Blueberries pallet US$1
Matohwe 5litre tin US$3
Nyii 5litre tin US$3
Kiwi 3 kg US$8-US$9
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$5
Apple box US$17-US$25
Avocado basket US$15-US$18
Banana crate US$9-US$11
Banana unrippened US$40-US$45
Grapes  PALLET US$3.50-US$4
Oranges Pocket US$3-us$5
Naartigies Box US$15
Pears box US$9
Strawberry pallet US$1
Rusika (Tamarind) 500G US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Chestnuts pallet US$1
Coconut Single US$1
Water melon Single US$0,50-US$3
Radish US$2
Leaches pallet US$1
Plum pallet US$2-US$3
APRICOT PALLET US$2
Tsubvu 5 LITRE
Pine Apple Box US$9
Lime Lemon crate US$6
Lemon BUCKET US$3
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5,50
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$22
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$22
Unshelled groundnuts BUCKET US$5-US$6
Nyimdried 20 litre tin US$16-US$17
Macadamia nuts US$1
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$8
Wheat 20 litre tin US$8
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$8
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$8
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$18
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$50
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$35-US$40
Sesame (runinga) bucket US$40
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$7-US$8
Pumpkin head
Horned cucumber 60 KG US$16-US$18
Broiler Mother US$7,50-US$8
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$3-US$4
Road runner hens each US$6-US$8
Road runner cocks each US$7-US$9
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$8
Ducks each US$8
Turkey each US$20-US$30
Pigeons each US$2
Rabbits each US$8-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3.60
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.80
Eggs (large) Crate US$4
