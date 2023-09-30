Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 29 September 2023
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$3
|Small
|US$5
|Medium
|US$6-US$7
|Large
|US$8
|Extra large
|US$8,50-US$9
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$14-US$17
|Wooden box
|US$3-US$6,50
|Plastic dish
|US$1
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0,50-US$1
|Covo/bundle
|US$2
|Rape/bundle
|US$1
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$1
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$0,50-US$1
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$6-US$8
|Onions -bundle
|US$1-
|Onions -60kg bag
|US$25-US$30
|Onions shallots
|US$0.50-US$1
|White onion/10 kg
|US$5
|Red Onion/ 10 kg
|US$11
|English Cucumber
|US$0.50-US$1
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$2
|Brocoli/kg
|US$2
|Lettuce head
|US$0,50
|Ginger/kg
|US$2
|Garlic/kg
|US$3-US$4
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2
|Okra/5litre tin
|pUS$2,50
|Egg plant/kg
|US$1,50
|Mushroom fresh/pallet
|US$1
|MUSHROOM FRESH OYSTER
|US$1
|BUTTON MUSHROOM/PUNNET
|US$1
|PARSLEY/HEAD
|US$1.50
|CELERY
|US$2
|CORIANDER
|US$0,25
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|US$30
|Jamsquash/KG
|US$1
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$2,50
|GREEN PEPPER/KG
|US$2
|Red onion/kg
|US$11
|Red cabbage/head
|US$1
|BABY MARROW/Punnet
|US$1
|CHERRY TOMATOES/PUNNET
|US$1
|PUMPKINS
|Tsenza/ 5 litre tin
|US$2
|CHILLI PEPPER/KG
|US$2,50
|WHITE CARROT/EACH
|US$2
|Fresh mint
|US$0.50
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$44
|Matemba
|60 kg
|US$270
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$44
|Madora
|60KG
|US$350
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|US$24-US$28
|Soyachunks
|20LITRE
|US$8
|Soyachunks
|5 kg
|US$2-US$3
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Munyevhe
|BUCKET
|US$15
|Mutsine
|BUCKET
|US$15
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|DRIED FISH
|Small
|US$2-US$3
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|US$6-8
|Sweet potato
|60kg bag
|US$40
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US$8
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|Butternuts
|60 KG
|$US$35-US$40
|Carrots
|60KG
|US$25-US$30
|Green pepper
|60 KG
|US$20-US$22
|Cucumber
|60KG
|US$20-US$25
|Fine beans
|Bag
|US$25
|Green Beans
|60KG
|US$25-US$30
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$2,50-US$3
|Sugar cane
|Bundle (20-26)
|US$6-US$12
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$1
|Blueberries
|pallet
|US$1
|Matohwe
|5litre tin
|US$3
|Nyii
|5litre tin
|US$3
|Kiwi
|3 kg
|US$8-US$9
|Mawuyu
|5litre tin
|US$5
|Apple
|box
|US$17-US$25
|Avocado
|basket
|US$15-US$18
|Banana
|crate
|US$9-US$11
|Banana
|unrippened
|US$40-US$45
|Grapes
|PALLET
|US$3.50-US$4
|Oranges
|US$3-us$5
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$15
|Pears
|box
|US$9
|Strawberry
|pallet
|US$1
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|500G
|US$1
|Pawpaw
|Single
|US$1-US$2
|Chestnuts
|pallet
|US$1
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1
|Water melon
|Single
|US$0,50-US$3
|Radish
|US$2
|Leaches
|pallet
|US$1
|Plum
|pallet
|US$2-US$3
|APRICOT
|PALLET
|US$2
|Tsubvu
|5 LITRE
|Pine Apple
|Box
|US$9
|Lime Lemon
|crate
|US$6
|Lemon
|BUCKET
|US$3
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$5,50
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$22
|Shelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$20-US$22
|Unshelled groundnuts
|BUCKET
|US$5-US$6
|Nyimdried
|20 litre tin
|US$16-US$17
|Macadamia nuts
|US$1
|Soyabean
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Wheat
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Sunflower
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|20 litre tin
|US$18
|Mhunga
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$50
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$35-US$40
|Sesame (runinga)
|bucket
|US$40
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$7-US$8
|Pumpkin head
|Horned cucumber
|60 KG
|US$16-US$18
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$7,50-US$8
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Offlayer
|each
|US$3-US$4
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$6-US$8
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$7-US$9
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$8
|Ducks
|each
|US$8
|Turkey
|each
|US$20-US$30
|Pigeons
|each
|US$2
|Rabbits
|each
|US$8-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$3.60
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3.80
|Eggs (large)
|Crate
|US$4
|Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717
