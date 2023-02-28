Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 27 February 2023

The Herald
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$2.5- US$3
|Small
|US$3- US$3.5
|Medium
|US$4-US$5.5
|Large
|US$6-US$6.5
|Extra large
|US$7
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$12-US$18
|Wooden box
|US$2-US$2.5
|Plastic dish
|US$1
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0.25-US$0.50
|Covo/bundle
|US$3-US$5
|Rape/bundle
|US$2.5-US$3
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$2.50
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$0.5-US$1
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$5-US$9
|Onions 60Kg bag
|US$40
|Muboora
|US$1
|Onions -60kg bag
|US$40
|Onions shallots
|English Cucumber
|US$1-US$1.5
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$1.50
|Brocoli/kg
|US$1.50
|Chilli pepper/kg
|US$2-US$3
|Lettuce head
|US$0.50
|Ginger/kg
|US$2-US$3
|Garlic/kg
|US$3-US$4
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2 -US$2.5
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$1.5-US$2.5
|Egg plant
|US$1
|Mushroom dried/pallet
|US$1.50
|Indigenous Mushroom /bucket
|US$8-US$9
|Oyster Mushroom/pallet
|US$2
|Red and Yellow pepper/kg
|US$1.50
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$39-US$45
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$28-US$30
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|US$20-US$23
|Soyachunks
|5kg
|US$2-US$3
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|US$7-US$8
|Munyevhe
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Mutsine
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$16
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Dried Fish
|Each
|US$1-US$8
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|US$5
|Magogoya
|20 litre tin
|US$12-US$14
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|Butternuts
|20 litre tin
|US$18-US$46
|Carrots
|60kg
|US$25-US$30
|Green pepper
|60kg Bag
|US$10-US$15
|Cucumber
|60kg Bag
|US$25-US$30
|Fine beans
|Bag (60kg)
|US$65-US$70
|Peas
|(60kg) Bag
|US$25
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$1.2- US$1.5
|Ipwa
|Bundle
|US$2.50
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$1-US$1.5
|Nyii
|20litre tin
|US$5-S$$8
|Mawuyu
|5litre tin
|US$1-US$2
|Apple
|box
|US$18-US$25
|Banana
|Crate (18kg)
|US$6-US$8
|Grapes
|Box
|US$11-US$16
|Oranges
|Pocket (10kg)
|US$14-US$16
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Apricots
|Box
|US$10
|Peaches
|Box
|US$12-US$15
|Pears
|box
|US$18
|Strawberry
|pallet
|US$1
|Chilli pepper
|US$1
|Pawpaw
|Single
|Nectarines
|box
|Tamarinds/Rusika
|Mango
|bucket
|US$3-US$3.5
|Mazhanje
|5lt bucket
|US$2
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1-US$2
|Water melon
|Single
|US$1- US$4
|Leaches
|pallet
|Plum
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Tsubvu
|pallet
|US$2.5-US$5
|Pine Apple
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Lemon
|20 litre tin
|US$6-US$8
|Sweet melon
|Each
|US$1
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$5
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Shelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$30-US$33
|Fresh groundnuts
|Packet
|US$7-US$10
|Unshelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$5-US$6
|Mumhare groundnuts
|20 litre
|US$10
|Nyimo shelled
|20 litre tin
|US$30-US$32
|Fresh nyimo
|20 litre tin
|US$12-US$14
|Soyabean
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Wheat
|20 litre tin
|US$10
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Sunflower
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Pearl millet (Mhunga)
|20 litre tin
|US$7-US$8
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$40
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Horned cucumber
|20 litre tin
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$7-US$8
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Offlayer
|each
|US$3.5 -US$4
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$4-US$6
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$5-US$6
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$7-US$10
|Ducks
|each
|US$9-US$12
|Turkey
|each
|US$15-US$25
|Pigeons
|each
|US$1.5-US$2
|Rabbits
|each
|US$7-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$3.20
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3.3-US$3.50
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$3.7-US$4.00
