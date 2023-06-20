  • Today Tue, 20 Jun 2023

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 19 June 2023

Product Description Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$3.50
Small US$5
Medium US$6.50
Large US$8-US$9
Extra large US$9.50
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$9-US$15
Wooden box US$2-US$2.50
Plastic dish US$0.50-US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$1
Covo/bundle US$2.50
Rape/bundle US$2-US$2.50
Tsunga/bundle US$2
Beetroot/bundle US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$14
Onions -bundle US$1-US$1.50
Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.50
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1
Ginger/kg US$2
Garlic/kg US$1-US$2
Turmeric/kg US$2
Okra/5litre tin US$2.50
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.5-US$2
Mushroom wild/bucket US$1.5-US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5
Matemba 20 litre tin US$38
Madora 20 litre tin US$40
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20
Soyachunks 5kg US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$8
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$15
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$20-US$22
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$8
Magogoya 60kg bag US$90
Butternuts 60 KG US$35-US$40
Carrots 60KG US$35-US$40
Green pepper 60 KG US$20-US$25
Cucumber 60KG US$15-US$18
Fine beans Bag US$30
Peas 60KG US$25
Green mealies Dozen US$2.50
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$10
Masawu 5litre tin US$2
Blueberries pallet US$1
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 5litre tin US$2
Mawuyu 20litre tin US$3-US$4
Apple box US$16-US$18
Avocado Single US$1 FOR 4
Banana crate US$7-8
Grapes  PALLET US$2
Oranges Pocket US$2-US$3.50
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$0.50-US$1
Rusika (Tamarind) 500G US$1
Pawpaw Single US$0.50-US$1
Nectarines pallet
Coconut Single US$1
Water melon Single US$0.50- US$3
Leaches pallet US$2
Plum pallet US$2
Tsubvu 5 LITRE US$2.50
Pine Apple Box US$8-US$10
Lemon BUCKET US$3-US$4
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5-US$7
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20-US$22
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$24
Unshelled groundnuts BUCKET US$5
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$5
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$14
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$8
Wheat 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$8
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$8
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$6-US$7
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$45
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$30
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$7
Horned cucumber 60 KG US$16-US$18
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Off-layer each US$3-US$4
Road runner hens each US$6-US$9
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$8
Ducks each US$4-US$6
Turkey each US$30-US$35
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$8-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3.80
Eggs (medium) crate US$4
Eggs (large) crate US$4.50
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717
         

