Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 19 April 2023

Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$1.50-US$2.50
Small US$3-US$3.50
Medium US$4-US$5
Large US$5.50-US$6
Extra large US7
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$18-US$30
Wooden box US$2.50-US$4.50
Plastic dish US$1-US$2
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.50-US$0.75
Covo/bundle US$2.50-US$4
Rape/bundle US$2.50-US$4
Tsunga/bundle US$2.50-US$3
Beetroot/bundle US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$9
Onions -bundle US$0.50-US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$28-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
Muboora
English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.50
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Chilli pepper/kg $1
Lettuce head US$0.50-US$1
Ginger/kg US$1
Garlic/kg US$2-US$3.50
Turmeric/kg US$2.50
Okra/5litre tin US$1.50
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.50-US$2
Mushroom wild/bucket
Red and Yellow pepper US$1.20-US$1.50
Matemba 20 litre tin US$39-US$45
Matemba 30kg bucket US$235
Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30
Madora 60kg bag US$210-US$230
Sugar beans 20L bucket US$20-US$23
Soyachunks  5kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba bucket  US$7–US$8
Munyevhe bucket US$14-US$16
Mutsine bucket US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$3-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$20-US$25
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$9-US$10
Magogoya 60kg bag US$70-US$80
Butternuts 60kg bag US$30-US$35
Carrots  60kg bag US$23-US$28
Green pepper 60 kg bag US$15-US$16
Cucumber 60kg bag  US$18-US$20
Fine beans 60kg bag US$15-US$26
Peas 20 litre tin
Green mealies US$0.50-US$1
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26)
Masawu 5litre tin  US$1-US$1.50
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 20litre tin US$5
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2
Apple box US$18-US$25
Avocado Single US$0.30-US$0.60
Banana crate US$16-US$18
Grapes  box US$11-US$16
Apricots box US$10
peaches crate US$12-US$15
strawberries pallet US$1
Oranges box US$14-$16
Naartgies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1
Rusika (Tamarind) pallet
Pawpaw Single
Nectarines pallet
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Water melon Single US$1- US$4
Leaches pallet
Plum Box US$10-US$12
Tsubvu pallet
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon bucket US$7
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts bucket US$7-US$10
Unshelled groundnuts bucket US$5-US$6
Nyimo shelled bucket US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo bucket US$12-US$14
Soyabean bucket US$10-US$14
Wheat bucket US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Sunflower bucket US$10-US$12
Finger millet (Zviyo) bucket US$18
Mhunga bucket US$7-US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 60 litre tin US$18-US$20
Broiler Mother US$7-US$8
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$3.50-US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$2.90-US$3.30
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.30
Eggs (large) crate US$3.70-US$4
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717

