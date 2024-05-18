Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 17 May 2024
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$4-US$5
|Small
|US$5-US$6
|Medium
|US$8-US$9
|Large
|US$10-US$11
|Extra large
|US$12-US13
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$16-US$20
|Wooden box
|US$2-US$3
|Plastic dish
|US$1
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0,75-US$1
|Covo/bundle
|US$3
|Rape/bundle
|US$2
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$2
|Red cabbage
|US$0.50-US$1
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$0,50-US$1
|Muboora/bundle
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$10-US$11
|Red onion
|US$12-US$13
|Fresh onion bundle
|US$1-US$2
|Oyster mushroom
|US$1
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$1
|Brocoli/kg
|US$1
|Ginger/kg
|US$2
|Garlic/kg
|US$4.50
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2,50
|Chilli pepper
|US$2
|Green pepper/kg
|US$2
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$2
|Cherry tomatoes/punnet
|US$2
|Lettuce head
|US$0,50
|Pumpkins
|US$1-US$6
|Jamsquash
|US$4
|Egg plant/kg
|US$2
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$1-US$2
|Parsley/head
|US$0,50
|Radish
|US$1-US$2
|Celery
|Coriander
|US$0,25
|Fresh mint
|US$0,25
|Fresh leaches
|punnet
|US$1
|White carrot/bundle
|US$2
|Bottle guard/bundle
|US$1,5-US$2
|Bitter guard pannet
|US$0,50-US$1
|Baby marrow/crate
|US$10
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$35-US$36
|Matemba
|30 kg
|US$220-US$240
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$50
|Madora
|60kg
|Magandari
|20l tin
|US$40
|Magandari
|60kg
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|US$30-US$40
|Soyachunks
|5 kg
|US$2-US$3
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|US$10
|Munyevhe
|Bucket
|US$16
|Fresh munyevhe
|Mutsine
|Bucket
|US$16
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Dried fish
|Small
|US$1
|Dried fish
|Medium
|US$4
|Dried fish
|Large
|US$8
|Sweet potato
|2O litre tin
|US$4-US$6
|Sweet potato
|60kg
|US$35-US$40
|Butternuts
|60 kg
|US$30-US$35
|Green pepper
|60 kg
|US$10-US$15
|Carrots
|60KG
|US$30-US$35
|Peas
|60 KG
|US$50
|Fine beans
|60kg bag
|US$16-US$18
|Cucumber
|60kg
|US$17
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US$6-US$8
|Magogoya
|50kg bag
|US$30-US$35
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$2,50
|Horned cucumbers 60kg bag
|US$30
|Sugarcane/bundle
|BUNDLE
|US$4-US$6
|Apple
|box
|US$18-US$24
|Avocado
|basket
|US$14-US$15
|Banana
|crate
|US$9-US$10
|Banana
|Unripen 90kg
|US$45
|Blueberries
|Crate
|Strawberry
|Crate
|US$14
|Pawpaw
|Each
|US$1-US$2
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1-US$1.50
|Water melon
|Single
|US$1-US$3
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$1,50
|Matohwe
|5litre tin
|Nyii
|5litre tin
|US$2
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|5 litre tin
|US$2
|Oranges
|US$4-US$6
|Pears
|box
|US$10
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$14
|Mazhanje
|5l tin
|Leaches
|pallet
|Peaches
|box
|US$20-US$24
|Mango
|20L
|US$7
|Lemon
|US$3-US$4
|Plums
|Box
|US$15
|Mawuyu
|20 litre tin
|US$3-US$6
|Tsubvu
|5 litre tin
|US$2
|Oranges
|BOX
|Sweet mellon
|box of 7
|US$15
|Grapes
|Box
|US$14
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$24- US$26
|Shelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$30-US$32
|Fresh nzungu
|20 litre tin
|US$9-US$9
|Unshelled groundnuts
|Bucket
|US$7-US$8
|Nzungu mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$9-US$10
|Nyimo dried
|20 litre tin
|US$24-US$25
|Fresh Nyimo
|20 litre tin
|US$9-US$10
|Macadamia nuts
|US$1
|Pecan nuts
|US$1
|Chestnuts
|pallet
|US$1
|Soyabean
|20 litre tin
|US$12
|Wheat
|20 litre tin
|US$12
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$16
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$20-US$24
|Sunflower
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Mhunga
|20 litre tin
|US$10
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|White rice shelled
|20 litre tin
|US$50-US$60
|Unshelled white rice
|20 litre tin
|US$40-US$45
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$80
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$60
|Pumpkins
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$9-US$10
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$6-US$7
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$8
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$6-US$8
|Off-Layers
|each
|US$4
|Ducks
|each
|US$8-US$10
|Turkey
|each
|US$15-US$25
|Pigeons
|each
|US$2,50
|Rabbits
|each
|US$8-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$3,50
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3,80
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$4,00
|Roadrunner eggs
|crate
|US$3
|Refined cooking oil; palm oil, Sunflower
|2litre
|US$3
|Maheu
|packet
|US$2
|Meali-meal
|10kg
|US$6
|Dovi
|1 litre
|US$2,50-US$3
|Chimera
|5l tin
|US$6
|Finger millet meal
|5l tin
|US$8
|Sorghum meal
|5l tin
|US$6
|Millet meal
|5l tin
|US$6
|Wheat meal
|5l tin
|US$8
|Soya meal
|5l tin
|US$6
|Cassava meal
|5l tin
|US$10
|Rice meal
|5l tin
|US$10
|Tealeaves tangada
|20l tin
|US$18
|Makoni tea leaves
|20l tin
|US$6-US$8
