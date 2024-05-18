  • Today Fri, 17 May 2024

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 17 May 2024

Product Description Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$4-US$5
Small US$5-US$6
Medium US$8-US$9
Large US$10-US$11
Extra large US$12-US13
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$16-US$20
Wooden box US$2-US$3
Plastic dish US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0,75-US$1
Covo/bundle US$3
Rape/bundle US$2
Tsunga/bundle US$2
Red cabbage US$0.50-US$1
Beetroot/bundle US$0,50-US$1
Muboora/bundle
Onions -10kg pocket US$10-US$11
Red onion US$12-US$13
Fresh onion bundle US$1-US$2
Oyster mushroom US$1
Mushroom wild/bucket
Cauliflower/kg US$1
Brocoli/kg US$1
Ginger/kg US$2
Garlic/kg US$4.50
Turmeric/kg US$2,50
Chilli pepper US$2
Green pepper/kg US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2
Cherry tomatoes/punnet US$2
Lettuce head US$0,50
Pumpkins US$1-US$6
Jamsquash US$4
Egg plant/kg US$2
Okra/5litre tin US$1-US$2
Parsley/head US$0,50
Radish US$1-US$2
Celery
Coriander US$0,25
Fresh mint US$0,25
 Fresh leaches punnet US$1
White carrot/bundle US$2
Bottle guard/bundle US$1,5-US$2
Bitter guard pannet US$0,50-US$1
Baby marrow/crate US$10
Matemba 20 litre tin US$35-US$36
Matemba 30 kg US$220-US$240
Madora 20 litre tin US$50
Madora 60kg
Magandari 20l tin US$40
 Magandari 60kg
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$30-US$40
Soyachunks 5 kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$10
Munyevhe Bucket US$16
Fresh munyevhe
Mutsine Bucket US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Dried fish Small US$1
 Dried fish Medium US$4
Dried fish Large US$8
Sweet potato 2O litre tin US$4-US$6
Sweet potato 60kg US$35-US$40
Butternuts 60 kg US$30-US$35
Green pepper 60 kg US$10-US$15
Carrots 60KG US$30-US$35
Peas 60 KG US$50
Fine beans 60kg bag US$16-US$18
Cucumber 60kg US$17
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$6-US$8
Magogoya 50kg bag US$30-US$35
Green mealies Dozen US$2,50
Horned cucumbers 60kg bag US$30
Sugarcane/bundle BUNDLE US$4-US$6
Apple box US$18-US$24
Avocado basket US$14-US$15
Banana crate US$9-US$10
Banana Unripen 90kg US$45
Blueberries Crate
Strawberry Crate US$14
Pawpaw Each US$1-US$2
Coconut Single US$1-US$1.50
Water melon Single US$1-US$3
Masawu 5litre tin US$1,50
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 5litre tin US$2
Rusika (Tamarind) 5 litre tin US$2
Oranges Pocket US$4-US$6
Pears box US$10
Naartigies Box US$14
 Mazhanje 5l tin
Leaches pallet
Peaches box US$20-US$24
Mango 20L US$7
Lemon US$3-US$4
Plums Box US$15
Mawuyu 20 litre tin US$3-US$6
Tsubvu 5 litre tin US$2
Oranges BOX
Sweet mellon box of 7 US$15
Grapes  Box US$14
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$24- US$26
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$30-US$32
Fresh nzungu 20 litre tin US$9-US$9
Unshelled groundnuts Bucket US$7-US$8
Nzungu mumhare 20 litre tin US$9-US$10
Nyimo dried 20 litre tin US$24-US$25
Fresh Nyimo 20 litre tin US$9-US$10
Macadamia nuts US$1
Pecan nuts US$1
Chestnuts pallet US$1
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin US$12
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$20-US$24
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$8-US$10
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$20
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$10
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$8
White rice shelled 20 litre tin US$50-US$60
Unshelled white rice 20 litre tin US$40-US$45
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$80
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$60
Pumpkins
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Broiler Mother US$9-US$10
Road runner hens each US$6-US$7
Road runner cocks each US$8
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$6-US$8
Off-Layers each US$4
Ducks each US$8-US$10
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$2,50
Rabbits each US$8-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3,50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3,80
Eggs (large) crate US$4,00
Roadrunner eggs crate US$3
Refined cooking oil; palm oil, Sunflower 2litre US$3
Maheu packet US$2
Meali-meal 10kg US$6
Dovi 1 litre US$2,50-US$3
Chimera 5l tin US$6
Finger millet meal 5l tin US$8
 Sorghum meal 5l tin US$6
 Millet meal 5l tin US$6
Wheat meal 5l tin US$8
 Soya meal 5l tin US$6
Cassava meal 5l tin US$10
 Rice meal 5l tin US$10
Tealeaves tangada 20l tin US$18
 Makoni tea leaves 20l tin US$6-US$8
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo

