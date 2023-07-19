  • Today Tue, 18 Jul 2023

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 17 July 2023

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 17 July 2023
Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$2-US$3
Small US$3-US$4
Medium US$4-US$5.50
Large US$7-US$
Extra large US$8-US$8.50
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$10-US$17
Wooden box US$2-US$3
Plastic dish US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.75-US$1
Covo/bundle US$4
Rape/bundle US$3
Tsunga/bundle US$3
Beetroot/bundle US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$13-US$14
Onions -bundle US$2-US$3
Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
White onion/10 kg Us$14
Red Onion/ 10 kg US$15
English Cucumber US$0.50-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$0.50-US$1
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Lettuce head US$0.50-US$1
Ginger/kg US$0.50-US$1
Garlic/kg US$2-US$3
Turmeric/kg US$2
Okra/5litre tin US$2
Egg plant/BOX US$4-US$5
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1
MUSHROOM FRESH OYSTER US$1
BUTTON MUSHROOM/PUNNET US$2
PARSLEY/HEAD US$1.50
CELERY US$1.50
CORIANDER US$1 FOR 5
Mushrrom wild/bucket US$30
Jamsquash/KG US$3-US$4/4KG
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.50
GREEN PEPPER/KG US$1.50
Red onion/kg US$15
Red cabbage/head US$1.50
BABY MARROW/HEAD US$1
CHERRY TOMATOES/PUNNET US$1
PUMPKINS US$1-US$3
Tsenza/ 5 litre tin US$2
CHILLI PEPPER/KG US$2
WHITE CARROT/EACH US$1
Fresh mint US$0.50
Matemba 20 litre tin US$38
Matemba 60 kg US$250
Madora 20 litre tin US$35-US$40
Madora 30KG US$330
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$18-us$20
Soyachunks 20LITRE US$8
Soyachunks 5 litre US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$8
Munyevhe BUCKET US$14
Mutsine BUCKET US$14
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$8
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$8
DRIED FISH US$1-US$5
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$20-US$22
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$8-US$9
Magogoya 60kg bag US$90
Butternuts 60 KG US$30-US$35
Carrots 60KG US$25-US$30
Green pepper 60 KG US$13
Cucumber 60KG US$15
Fine beans Bag US$60
Peas 60KG US$40
Green mealies Dozen  US$2-US$2.50
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$7-US$8
Masawu 5litre tin US$2
Blueberries pallet US$1
Matohwe 20litre tin US$10
Nyii 5litre tin US$2
Kiwi 3 kg US$6
Mawuyu 20litre tin US$2.50-US$3
Apple box US$17-US$20
Avocado basket US$15-US$18
Banana crate US$8-US$9
Banana unrippened US$40-US$45
Grapes  PALLET US$2
Oranges Pocket US$1-US$5
Naartigies Box US$14-US$17
Pears box US$8-US$9
Strawberry pallet US$1-US$2
Rusika (Tamarind) 500G US$1-US$2
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet US$2
Coconut Single US$1
Water melon Single US$1-US$3
Sweet melon US$1-US$3
Leaches pallet
Plum pallet US$2
APRICOT PALLET US$2
Tsubvu 5 LITRE US$2.50-US$3
Pine Apple Box US$12
Lime Lemon crate US$4-US$5
Lemon BUCKET US$4-US$5
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$14
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$22
Unshelled groundnuts BUCKET US$5
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$14
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$14
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$8
Wheat 20 litre tin US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$8
Sunflower 20 litre tin US$8
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$6
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$35
Sesame (runinga) bucket US$40
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$7
Pumpkin head US$1-US$3
Horned cucumber 60 KG US$16-US$18
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Off-layer each US$3-US$4
Road runner hens each US$6-US$9
Road runner cocks each US$6-US$9
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$8
Ducks each US$8
Turkey each US$30-US$35
Pigeons each US$2
Rabbits each US$6-US$8
Eggs (small) crate US$3.80
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.90
Eggs (large) crate US$4
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717

You Might Also Like

/

Comments