Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 16 February 2023

The Herald

Product Description

Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$2.5-US$3
Small US$2.5-US$3
Medium US$4-US$5
Large US$5.5-US$6.5
Extra large US$7-US$7.5
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$10-US$18
Wooden box US$2.5-US$3.30
Plastic dish US$1-US$1.5
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.25-US$0.50
Covo/bundle

US$3.50
Rape/bundle US$1.5-US$3
Tsunga/bundle

US$2.50
Beetroot/bundle

US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$6-US$8
Onions -bundle

US$1
Muboora

US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$38-US$40
Onions shallots

US$0.50
English Cucumber US$1-US$1.5
Cauliflower/kg

US$1.50
Brocoli/kg

US$1.50
Lettuce head

US$0.50
Ginger/kg US$2-US$3
Garlic/kg US$4-US$5
Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5
Okra/5litre tin

US$2.50
Egg plant

US$0.50
Mushroom dried/pallet

US$1.50
Mushrrom wild/bucket US$10-US$15
Red and Yellow pepper

US$1.50
Matemba 20 litre tin US$39-US$45
Madora 20 litre tin

US$30
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$18-US$22
Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin

US$16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin

US$14
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Fish Each US$1-US$8
Magogoya 20 litre bucket

US$12
Magogoya 60kg bag US$55-US$65
Butternuts 20 litre tin US$25-US$30
Carrots 60kg US$40-US$55
Green pepper 60kg Bag US$15-US$18
Cucumber 20 litre tin US$35-US$40
Fine beans Bag60kg

US$40
Peas 20 litre tin US$30-US$40
Green mealies Dozen US$1- US$2.5
Sweet potato 20 litre bucket

US$10
Masawu 5litre tin US$1-US$1.5
Nyii 20litre tin

US$5
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2
Apple box US$18-US$23
Banana crate US$6-US$9
Grapes  Box US$16-US$18
Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$13-US$16
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box

US$18
Strawberry pallet

US$1
Chilli pepper

US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines box US$15-US$16
Mango bucket US$3-US$4
Matamba Each

US$0.10
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Water melon Single US$1- US$4
Leaches pallet US$3-US$5
Plum Box US$10-US$12
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin

US$20
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$35-US$38
Unshelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$5-US$6
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Wheat 20 litre tin

US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Sunflower 20 litre tin

US$12
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Mhunga 20 litre tin

US$10
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin

US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin

US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each

US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate

US$2.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3-US$3.30
Eggs (large) crate

US$3.50
Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717

