Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 07 June 2023

Product Description Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$3
Small US$4-US$5
Medium US$5-US$6
Large US$7.50
Extra large US$9-US$10
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$19-US$20
Wooden box US$2-US$3.50
Plastic dish US$1-US$1.50
Vegetables Cabbage head US$1-US$1.20
Covo/bundle US$3
Rape/bundle US$2
Tsunga/bundle US$2
Beetroot/bundle US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$13-US$14
Onions -bundle US$1-US$2.50
Onions -60kg bag US$20-US$22
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
Muboora
English Cucumber US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Chilli pepper/kg $1
Lettuce head US$0.50-US$1
Ginger/kg US$0.50-US$1
Garlic/kg US$0.50-US$1
Turmeric/kg US$2.50
Okra/5litre tin US$3
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.50-US$2
Mushroom wild/bucket US$30
Oyster Mushroom/bucket US$30
Red and Yellow pepper US$2.50
Jam squash/10kg US$4
Matemba 20 litre tin US$38
Matemba 30kg bucket US$240
Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30
Madora 60kg bag US$220-US$230
Sugar beans 20L bucket US$18-US$20
Soyachunks  5kg US$1-US$3
Munyemba bucket US$8
Munyevhe bucket US$14
Mutsine bucket US$14
Dried Covo BUCKET US$9
Dried Cabbage BUCKET US$9
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$4-US$6
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$20-US$21
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US8
Magogoya 60kg bag US$45
Butternuts 60kg bag US$45
Carrots 60KG US$35
Green pepper 60 kg bag  US$18-US$20
Cucumber 60KG US$27
Fine beans 60kg bag US$45
Peas 20 litre tin US$35
Green mealies DOZEN US$2.50
Sugar cane Bundle (18-25) US$6-US$7
Yams 20L BUCKET US$8
Masawu 5 LITRE BUCKET US$2.50
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 5litre tin US$2-US$2.50
Mawuyu 20litre tin US$3
Apple box US$18-US$20
Avocado Single US$0.20-US$0.50
Banana crate US$10
Grapes pallet US$2
Apricots box US$10-us$12
peaches pallet US$2
strawberries pallet US$1
Oranges BOX US$8
Naartgies POCKET US$3-US$5
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1
Rusika (Tamarind) POCKET US$1
Pawpaw Single Us$1-US$3
Nectarines pallet
Coconut Single US$1
Water melon Single US$2- US$3
Leaches pallet
Plum pallet US$2
Tsubvu 5LITRE US$2
Pine Apple Box US$5
Lemon bucket US$2-US$3
LEACHES pallet US$2
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$4.50-US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$12-US$14
Shelled groundnuts bucket US$5-US$6
Unshelled groundnuts bucket US$10
Nyimo shelled bucket US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo bucket US$8
Soyabean bucket US$12-US$15
Wheat bucket US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$7
Sunflower bucket US$10-US$12
Finger millet (Zviyo) bucket US$16
Mhunga bucket       US$7-US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$45
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$30
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$7
Horned cucumber 60 litre tin US$16-US$18
Broiler Mother US$6-US$9
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$7
Offlayer each US$3-US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$7
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$7
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$8-US$9
Ducks each US$8-US$12
Turkey each US$30-US$35
Pigeons each US$2-US$2.50
Rabbits each US$8-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$4
Eggs (medium) crate US$4.50
Eggs (large) crate US$4.50-US$5
