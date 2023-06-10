Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 07 June 2023
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$3
|Small
|US$4-US$5
|Medium
|US$5-US$6
|Large
|US$7.50
|Extra large
|US$9-US$10
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$19-US$20
|Wooden box
|US$2-US$3.50
|Plastic dish
|US$1-US$1.50
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$1-US$1.20
|Covo/bundle
|US$3
|Rape/bundle
|US$2
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$2
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$1
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$13-US$14
|Onions -bundle
|US$1-US$2.50
|Onions -60kg bag
|US$20-US$22
|Onions shallots
|US$0.50-US$1
|Muboora
|English Cucumber
|US$1
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$1
|Brocoli/kg
|US$1.50
|Chilli pepper/kg
|$1
|Lettuce head
|US$0.50-US$1
|Ginger/kg
|US$0.50-US$1
|Garlic/kg
|US$0.50-US$1
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2.50
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$3
|Egg plant
|US$1
|Mushroom fresh/pallet
|US$1.50-US$2
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|US$30
|Oyster Mushroom/bucket
|US$30
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$2.50
|Jam squash/10kg
|US$4
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$38
|Matemba
|30kg bucket
|US$240
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$28-US$30
|Madora
|60kg bag
|US$220-US$230
|Sugar beans
|20L bucket
|US$18-US$20
|Soyachunks
|5kg
|US$1-US$3
|Munyemba
|bucket
|US$8
|Munyevhe
|bucket
|US$14
|Mutsine
|bucket
|US$14
|Dried Covo
|BUCKET
|US$9
|Dried Cabbage
|BUCKET
|US$9
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|US$4-US$6
|Sweet potato
|60kg bag
|US$20-US$21
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US8
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|US$45
|Butternuts
|60kg bag
|US$45
|Carrots
|60KG
|US$35
|Green pepper
|60 kg bag
|US$18-US$20
|Cucumber
|60KG
|US$27
|Fine beans
|60kg bag
|US$45
|Peas
|20 litre tin
|US$35
|Green mealies
|DOZEN
|US$2.50
|Sugar cane
|Bundle (18-25)
|US$6-US$7
|Yams
|20L BUCKET
|US$8
|Masawu
|5 LITRE BUCKET
|US$2.50
|Matohwe
|5litre tin
|Nyii
|5litre tin
|US$2-US$2.50
|Mawuyu
|20litre tin
|US$3
|Apple
|box
|US$18-US$20
|Avocado
|Single
|US$0.20-US$0.50
|Banana
|crate
|US$10
|Grapes
|pallet
|US$2
|Apricots
|box
|US$10-us$12
|peaches
|pallet
|US$2
|strawberries
|pallet
|US$1
|Oranges
|BOX
|US$8
|Naartgies
|US$3-US$5
|Pears
|box
|US$18-US$20
|Strawberry
|pallet
|US$1
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|US$1
|Pawpaw
|Single
|Us$1-US$3
|Nectarines
|pallet
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1
|Water melon
|Single
|US$2- US$3
|Leaches
|pallet
|Plum
|pallet
|US$2
|Tsubvu
|5LITRE
|US$2
|Pine Apple
|Box
|US$5
|Lemon
|bucket
|US$2-US$3
|LEACHES
|pallet
|US$2
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$4.50-US$5
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$12-US$14
|Shelled groundnuts
|bucket
|US$5-US$6
|Unshelled groundnuts
|bucket
|US$10
|Nyimo shelled
|bucket
|US$30-US$32
|Fresh nyimo
|bucket
|US$8
|Soyabean
|bucket
|US$12-US$15
|Wheat
|bucket
|US$10
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$14
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$7
|Sunflower
|bucket
|US$10-US$12
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|bucket
|US$16
|Mhunga
|bucket
|US$7-US$8
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$45
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$30
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$7
|Horned cucumber
|60 litre tin
|US$16-US$18
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$6-US$9
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$7
|Offlayer
|each
|US$3-US$4
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$4-US$7
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$5-US$7
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$8-US$9
|Ducks
|each
|US$8-US$12
|Turkey
|each
|US$30-US$35
|Pigeons
|each
|US$2-US$2.50
|Rabbits
|each
|US$8-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$4
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$4.50
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$4.50-US$5
|Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717
