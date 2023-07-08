  • Today Fri, 07 Jul 2023

Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 07 July 2023

Product Description Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$3.50
Small US$4-US$6
Medium US$6-US$7
Large US$8
Extra large US$9
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$12-US$15
Wooden box US$2-US$3.50
Plastic dish US$1
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.75-US$1
Covo/bundle US$4
Rape/bundle US$3.50
Tsunga/bundle US$3.50
Beetroot/bundle    US$1-US$3.50
Onions -10kg pocket US$7
Onions -bundle US$1-US$1.50
Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
English Cucumber US$0.50-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1
Brocoli/kg US$1.50
Lettuce head US$0.50-US$1
Ginger/kg US$3
Garlic/kg US$3
Turmeric/kg US$2
Okra/5litre tin US$2-US$2.50
Egg plant/BOX US$5
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1
Mushroom wild/bucket US$1
Jamsquash/KG US$1
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.50
Red onion/kg US$15
Red cabbage/head US$1US$1.50
Tsenza/ 5 litre tin US$2
Matemba 20 litre tin US$40
Matemba 90 kg US$250
Madora 20 litre tin US$35-US$40
Madora 30KG US$330
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20
Soyachunks 20LITRE US$8
Soyachunks 5 litre US$2-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$8
Munyevhe BUCKET US$14
Mutsine BUCKET US$14
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$8
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$8
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$4-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$20-US$25
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$8
Magogoya 60kg bag US$90
Butternuts 60 KG US$30-US$35
Carrots 60KG US$30-US$35
Green pepper 60 KG US$20-US$22
Cucumber 60KG US$15
Fine beans Bag US$20-US$25
Peas 60KG US$18-US$20
Green mealies Dozen US$2.50
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$7-US$10
Masawu 5litre tin US$2
Blueberries pallet US$1
Matohwe 20litre tin US$10
Nyii 5litre tin US$2
Kiwi 3 kg US$6
Mawuyu 20litre tin US$10
Apple box US$16-US$18
Avocado basket US$9
Banana crate US$7-US$8
Grapes  PALLET US$2
Oranges Pocket US$2-US$4
Naartigies Box US$8-US$10
Pears box US$8-US$9
Strawberry pallet US$0.50-US$2
Rusika (Tamarind) 500G US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet US$2
Coconut Single US$1
Water melon Single US$1-US$3
Leaches pallet
Plum pallet US$2
Tsubvu 5 LITRE US$2.50
Pine Apple Box US$12
Lemon BUCKET US$3-US$4
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$14
Shelled groundnuts 20 litre tin US$20-US$22
Unshelled groundnuts BUCKET US$5
Nyimo shelled 20 litre tin US$14
Fresh nyimo 20 litre tin US$14
Soyabean 20 litre tin US$8
Wheat 20 litre tin US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$14
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$8
Sunflower 20 litre tin -US$8
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Mhunga 20 litre tin US$6
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$35
Sesame (runinga) bucket US$4
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$7
Pumpkin head US$1-US$3
Horned cucumber 60 KG US$16-US$18
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$4
Road runner hens each US$6-US$9
Road runner cocks each US$6-US$9
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$8
Ducks each US$8
Turkey each US$30-US$35
Pigeons each US$2
Rabbits each US$6-US$8
Eggs (small) crate US$3.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.90
Eggs (large) crate US$4
/
