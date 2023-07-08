Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 07 July 2023
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$3.50
|Small
|US$4-US$6
|Medium
|US$6-US$7
|Large
|US$8
|Extra large
|US$9
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$12-US$15
|Wooden box
|US$2-US$3.50
|Plastic dish
|US$1
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0.75-US$1
|Covo/bundle
|US$4
|Rape/bundle
|US$3.50
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$3.50
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$1-US$3.50
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$7
|Onions -bundle
|US$1-US$1.50
|Onions -60kg bag
|US$25-US$30
|Onions shallots
|US$0.50-US$1
|English Cucumber
|US$0.50-US$1
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$1
|Brocoli/kg
|US$1.50
|Lettuce head
|US$0.50-US$1
|Ginger/kg
|US$3
|Garlic/kg
|US$3
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$2-US$2.50
|Egg plant/BOX
|US$5
|Mushroom fresh/pallet
|US$1
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|US$1
|Jamsquash/KG
|US$1
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$2-US$2.50
|Red onion/kg
|US$15
|Red cabbage/head
|US$1US$1.50
|Tsenza/ 5 litre tin
|US$2
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$40
|Matemba
|90 kg
|US$250
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$35-US$40
|Madora
|30KG
|US$330
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Soyachunks
|20LITRE
|US$8
|Soyachunks
|5 litre
|US$2-US$3
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Munyevhe
|BUCKET
|US$14
|Mutsine
|BUCKET
|US$14
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|US$4-US$5
|Sweet potato
|60kg bag
|US$20-US$25
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US$8
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|US$90
|Butternuts
|60 KG
|US$30-US$35
|Carrots
|60KG
|US$30-US$35
|Green pepper
|60 KG
|US$20-US$22
|Cucumber
|60KG
|US$15
|Fine beans
|Bag
|US$20-US$25
|Peas
|60KG
|US$18-US$20
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$2.50
|Sugar cane
|Bundle (20-26)
|US$7-US$10
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$2
|Blueberries
|pallet
|US$1
|Matohwe
|20litre tin
|US$10
|Nyii
|5litre tin
|US$2
|Kiwi
|3 kg
|US$6
|Mawuyu
|20litre tin
|US$10
|Apple
|box
|US$16-US$18
|Avocado
|basket
|US$9
|Banana
|crate
|US$7-US$8
|Grapes
|PALLET
|US$2
|Oranges
|US$2-US$4
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$8-US$10
|Pears
|box
|US$8-US$9
|Strawberry
|pallet
|US$0.50-US$2
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|500G
|US$1
|Pawpaw
|Single
|US$1-US$2
|Nectarines
|pallet
|US$2
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1
|Water melon
|Single
|US$1-US$3
|Leaches
|pallet
|Plum
|pallet
|US$2
|Tsubvu
|5 LITRE
|US$2.50
|Pine Apple
|Box
|US$12
|Lemon
|BUCKET
|US$3-US$4
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$5
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$14
|Shelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$20-US$22
|Unshelled groundnuts
|BUCKET
|US$5
|Nyimo shelled
|20 litre tin
|US$14
|Fresh nyimo
|20 litre tin
|US$14
|Soyabean
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Wheat
|20 litre tin
|US$10
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$14
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Sunflower
|20 litre tin
|-US$8
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Mhunga
|20 litre tin
|US$6
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$40
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$35
|Sesame (runinga)
|bucket
|US$4
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$7
|Pumpkin
|head
|US$1-US$3
|Horned cucumber
|60 KG
|US$16-US$18
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$8-US$10
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Offlayer
|each
|US$4
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$6-US$9
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$6-US$9
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$7-US$8
|Ducks
|each
|US$8
|Turkey
|each
|US$30-US$35
|Pigeons
|each
|US$2
|Rabbits
|each
|US$6-US$8
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$3.50
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3.90
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$4
|Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717
