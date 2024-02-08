Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 07 February 2024
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US5-US$6
|Small
|US$7-US$10
|Medium
|US$11-US$12
|Large
|US$12-US$13
|Extra large
|US$14-US$15
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$20-US$26
|Wooden box
|US$3-US$6
|Plastic dish
|US$1-US$2
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0,50-US$1
|Covo/bundle
|US$4-US$6
|Rape/bundle
|US$3,50-US$4
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$3,50-US$4
|Red cabbage
|US$0,50
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$1-US$2
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$5-US$10
|Red onion
|US$10
|Mushroom wild/bucket
|US$25-US$30
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$2
|Brocoli/kg
|US$2
|Ginger/kg
|US$1,50-US$2
|Garlic/kg
|US$3-US$4
|Turmeric/kg
|US$2
|Chilli pepper
|US$2-US$3
|Green pepper/kg
|US$2
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$2,50
|Cherry tomatoes/punnet
|US$2
|Lettuce head
|US$0,50
|Pumpkins
|US$2-US$4
|Jamsquash/kg
|Egg plant/kg
|US$2
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$2,50
|Parsley/head
|US$0,50
|Radish
|US$2
|Celery
|US$2
|Coriander
|US$0,25
|Fresh mint
|US$0,25
|Fresh leaches
|punnet
|US$1
|White carrot/kg
|US$2
|Bottle guard
|US$1,50
|Bitter guard pannet
|US$0,50
|Baby marrow/crate
|US$18-US$20
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$44
|Matemba
|60 kg
|US$270
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$55
|Madora
|60kg
|US$330
|Magandari
|20l tin
|US$55
|Magandari
|60kg
|US$330
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|US$30-US$36
|Soyachunks
|5 kg
|US$2-US$3
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Munyevhe
|Bucket
|US$14
|Fresh munyevhe
|Mutsine
|Bucket
|US$14
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Dried fish
|Small
|US$2
|Dried fish
|Medium
|US$4
|Dried fish
|Large
|US$8
|Sweet potato
|2O litre tin
|US$9-US$10
|Sweet potato
|5 litre tin
|Butternuts
|60 kg
|US$20-US$30
|Green pepper
|60 kg
|US$15-US$20
|Carrots
|60KG
|US$40-US$50
|Peas
|2O litre bucket
|Fine beans
|60kg bag
|US$15-US$20
|Cucumber
|60kg
|US$20
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US$10
|Magogoya
|90kg bag
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$1,50-US$3
|Apple
|box
|US$22-US$25
|Avocado
|basket
|US$15-US$18
|Banana
|crate
|US$9-US$11
|Banana
|Unripen 90kg
|US$40-US$45
|Blueberries
|Crate
|Strawberry
|Crate
|US$12-US$15
|Pawpaw
|Each
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1
|Water melon
|Single
|US$1-US$3
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$2-US$3
|Matohwe
|5litre tin
|Nyii
|5litre tin
|US$3
|Rusika (Tamarind)
|5 litre tin
|US$1,50-US$2
|Oranges
|US$8
|Pears
|box
|US$9-US$10
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$14
|Mazhanje
|5l tin
|US$2
|Leaches
|pallet
|US$1
|Peaches
|box
|US$20-US$24
|Mango
|box
|US$1-US$3
|Oranges
|BOX
|Sweet mellon
|box of 7
|US$15
|Grapes
|Pallet
|US$3-US$3,50
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$22- US$24
|Shelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$22-US$24
|Fresh nzungu
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Unshelled groundnuts
|Bucket
|US$10
|Nzungu mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$10
|Nyimo dried
|20 litre tin
|US$20-US$25
|Macadamia nuts
|US$1
|Pecan nuts
|US$1
|Chestnuts
|pallet
|US$1
|Soyabean
|20 litre tin
|US$12
|Wheat
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$16
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Sunflower
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|20 litre tin
|US$18-US$20
|Mhunga
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$7-US$8
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$80
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$50-US$60
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Broiler
|Mother
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$6-US$7
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$10
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$9-US$10
|Ducks
|each
|US$8-US$12
|Turkey
|each
|US$18-US$25
|Pigeons
|each
|US$2,50
|Rabbits
|each
|US$8-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$3
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3,70
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$4,50
|Roadrunner eggs
|crate
|US$3
|Refined cooking oil; palm oil, Sunflower
|2litre
|US$2,50-US$3,50
|Maheu
|packet
|US$2
|Meali-meal
|10kg
|US$4-US$4,50
|Dovi
|1 litre
|US$2-US$2,50
|Chimera
|5l tin
|US$4
|Finger millet meal
|5l tin
|US$6
|Sorghum meal
|5l tin
|US$5
|Millet meal
|5l tin
|US$5
|Wheat meal
|5l tin
|US$5
|Soya meal
|5l tin
|US$5
|Cassava meal
|5l tin
|US$10
|Rice meal
|5l tin
|US$10
|Tealeaves tangada
|20l tin
|US$15-US$18
|Makoni tea leaves
|5l tin
|US$2
|Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717
