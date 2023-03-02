Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 01 March 2023

The Herald

Product Description Price 
Potato/Pocket Chat US$2.5- US$3
Small US$3-US$3.5
Medium US$4.5-US$5
Large US$5-US$6.50
Extra large US$7-US$7.50
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$8-US$12
Wooden box US$3-US$3.50
Plastic dish US$1-US$2.5
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.50-US$0.60
Covo/bundle US$5-US$5.50
Rape/bundle US$4-US$5
Tsunga/bundle US$2-US$2.50
Beetroot/bundle    US$0.50-US$1
Onions -10kg pocket US$5-US$9
Onions -bundle US$0.50-US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$30-US$40
Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1
English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2
Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2
Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1
Ginger/kg US$2-US$3
Garlic/kg US$3-US$4
Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5
Okra/5litre tin US$1.50-US$2.50
Egg plant US$1
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.50
Mushroom wild/bucket US$8-US$9
Red and Yellow pepper US$1.50
Matemba 20 litre tin US$35-US$45
Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20-US$23
Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2.50-US$3
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$19-US$22
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$12-US$14
Magogoya 60kg bag US$70-US$80
Butternuts 60kg bag US$30-US$35
Carrots bag US$40
Green pepper 20 litre tin
Cucumber 60kg bag US$25-US$33
Fine beans 60kg bag US$65-US$70
Peas 20 litre tin
Green mealies Dozen US$1.20- US$1.50
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$2.50
Masawu 5litre tin US$1.50
Matohwe 5litre tin
Nyii 20litre tin US$5
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2
Apple box US$18-US$25
Avocado Single
Banana crate US$6-US$8
Grapes  box US$11-US$16
Oranges box US$14-$16
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1-US$2
Rusika (Tamarind) pallet
Pawpaw Single
Nectarines pallet
Coconut Single US$1-US$1.5
Water melon Single US$2- US$6
Leaches pallet US$1
Plum Box US$10-US$12
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon bucket US$6-US$8
Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5
Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts bucket US$30-US$33
Unshelled groundnuts bucket US$7-US$10
Nyimo shelled bucket US$30-US$32
Fresh nyimo bucket US$12-US$14
Soyabean bucket US$10-US$12
Wheat bucket US$10
Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16
Sunflower bucket US$10-US$12
Finger millet (Zviyo) bucket US$18
Mhunga bucket US$7-US$8
Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13
Broiler Mother US$7-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$3.50-US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$12
Eggs (small) crate US$3
Eggs (medium) crate US$3.20-US$3.50
Eggs (large) crate US$3.50-US$4

Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717 

