Agriculture Commodity Prices – Mbare Market 01 March 2023

Product Description Price Potato/Pocket Chat US$2.5- US$3 Small US$3-US$3.5 Medium US$4.5-US$5 Large US$5-US$6.50 Extra large US$7-US$7.50 Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$8-US$12 Wooden box US$3-US$3.50 Plastic dish US$1-US$2.5 Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.50-US$0.60 Covo/bundle US$5-US$5.50 Rape/bundle US$4-US$5 Tsunga/bundle US$2-US$2.50 Beetroot/bundle US$0.50-US$1 Onions -10kg pocket US$5-US$9 Onions -bundle US$0.50-US$1 Onions -60kg bag US$30-US$40 Onions shallots US$0.50-US$1 English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1 Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2 Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2 Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1 Ginger/kg US$2-US$3 Garlic/kg US$3-US$4 Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5 Okra/5litre tin US$1.50-US$2.50 Egg plant US$1 Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.50 Mushroom wild/bucket US$8-US$9 Red and Yellow pepper US$1.50 Matemba 20 litre tin US$35-US$45 Madora 20 litre tin US$28-US$30 Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$20-US$23 Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2.50-US$3 Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16 Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14 Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16 Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18 Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18 Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$5 Sweet potato 60kg bag US$19-US$22 Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$12-US$14 Magogoya 60kg bag US$70-US$80 Butternuts 60kg bag US$30-US$35 Carrots bag US$40 Green pepper 20 litre tin Cucumber 60kg bag US$25-US$33 Fine beans 60kg bag US$65-US$70 Peas 20 litre tin Green mealies Dozen US$1.20- US$1.50 Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$2.50 Masawu 5litre tin US$1.50 Matohwe 5litre tin Nyii 20litre tin US$5 Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1-US$2 Apple box US$18-US$25 Avocado Single Banana crate US$6-US$8 Grapes box US$11-US$16 Oranges box US$14-$16 Naartigies Box US$10-US$12 Pears box US$18-US$20 Strawberry pallet US$1-US$2 Rusika (Tamarind) pallet Pawpaw Single Nectarines pallet Coconut Single US$1-US$1.5 Water melon Single US$2- US$6 Leaches pallet US$1 Plum Box US$10-US$12 Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5 Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12 Lemon bucket US$6-US$8 Maize grain 20 litre tin US$5 Maize mumhare 20 litre tin US$20 Shelled groundnuts bucket US$30-US$33 Unshelled groundnuts bucket US$7-US$10 Nyimo shelled bucket US$30-US$32 Fresh nyimo bucket US$12-US$14 Soyabean bucket US$10-US$12 Wheat bucket US$10 Popcorn 20 litre tin US$16-US$18 Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20 litre tin US$14-US$16 Sunflower bucket US$10-US$12 Finger millet (Zviyo) bucket US$18 Mhunga bucket US$7-US$8 Shelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$40 Unshelled brown rice 20 litre tin US$20 Sorghum (mapfunde) 20 litre tin US$10-US$12 Horned cucumber 20 litre tin US$12-US$13 Broiler Mother US$7-US$10 Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6 Offlayer each US$3.50-US$4 Road runner hens each US$4-US$6 Road runner cocks each US$5-US$6 Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10 Ducks each US$9-US$12 Turkey each US$15-US$25 Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2 Rabbits each US$7-US$12 Eggs (small) crate US$3 Eggs (medium) crate US$3.20-US$3.50 Eggs (large) crate US$3.50-US$4

Market information comes to you courtesy of The Herald & eMKambo 0772137717