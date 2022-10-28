Agriculture Commodity Prices

The Herald
|Product
|Description
|Price
|Potato/Pocket
|Chat
|US$3.5-US$4
|Small
|US$5-US$5.5
|Medium
|US$6
|Large
|US$6.5-US$7
|Extra large
|US$7.50-US$8
|Tomatoes
|30kg sandak
|US$8-US$10
|Wooden box
|US$1.5-US$3
|Plastic dish
|US$1
|Vegetables
|Cabbage head
|US$0.20-US$0.50
|Covo/bundle
|US$2-US$4
|Rape/bundle
|US$2-US$3
|Tsunga/bundle
|US$2-US$3
|Beetroot/bundle
|US$1-US$2
|Onions -10kg pocket
|US$5-US$6
|Onions -bundle
|US$1
|Onions -60kg bag
|US$20-US$25
|Onions shallots
|US$0.50
|English Cucumber
|US$0.5-US$1
|Cauliflower/kg
|US$1-US$1.5
|Brocoli/kg
|US$1-US$1.5
|Lettuce head
|US$0.50
|Ginger/kg
|US$0.5-US$1
|Garlic/kg
|US$2-US$3
|Turmeric/kg
|US$1.5 -US$2
|Okra/5litre tin
|US$3
|Egg plant
|US$1
|Mushroom fresh/pallet
|US$1-US$2.5
|Mushrrom wild/bucket
|US$1-US$2
|Red and Yellow pepper
|US$2-US$2.5
|Matemba
|20 litre tin
|US$39-US$45
|Madora
|20 litre tin
|US$35-US$38
|Sugar beans
|20 litre tin
|US$16-US$20
|Soyachunks
|5kg
|US$2.50
|Munyemba
|20 litre tin
|US$16
|Munyevhe
|20 litre tin
|US$14
|Mutsine
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$16
|Dried Covo
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Dried Cabbage
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Sweet potato
|20 litre tin
|US$5-US$6
|Sweet potato
|60kg bag
|US$20-US$25
|Magogoya
|20 litre bucket
|US$12-US$14
|Magogoya
|60kg bag
|US$55-US$65
|Butternuts
|20 litre tin
|US$25-US$30
|Carrots
|20 litre tin
|US$25-US$30
|Green pepper
|20 litre tin
|US$14-US$20
|Cucumber
|20 litre tin
|US$15-US$18
|Fine beans
|Bag
|US$35-US$45
|Peas
|20 litre tin
|US$30
|Green mealies
|Dozen
|US$2- US$3
|Sugar cane
|Bundle (20-26)
|US$15-US$25
|Masawu
|5litre tin
|US$1-US$1.5
|Matohwe
|5litre tin
|US$2-US$2.5
|Nyii
|5litre tin
|US$5.50
|Mawuyu
|5litre tin
|US$1
|Apple
|box
|US$15-US$18
|Avocado
|Single
|US$0.10-US$0.30
|Banana
|crate
|US$10-US$12
|Grapes
|US$16-US$20
|Oranges
|Pocket (10kg)
|US$6
|Naartigies
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Pears
|box
|US$18-US$20
|Strawberry
|pallet
|US$1
|Chilli pepper
|US$1
|Pawpaw
|Single
|US$1-US$2
|Nectarines
|pallet
|US$15
|Coconut
|Single
|US$1-US$2
|Water melon
|Single
|US$0.5-US$4
|Leaches
|pallet
|US$1
|Plum
|pallet
|US$2
|Tsubvu
|pallet
|US$2.5-US$5
|Pine Apple
|Box
|US$10-US$12
|Lemon
|20 litre tin
|US$3-US$4
|Maize grain
|20 litre tin
|US$4-US$5
|Maize mumhare
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Shelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$20-US$25
|Unshelled groundnuts
|20 litre tin
|US$4-US$6
|Nyimo shelled
|20 litre tin
|US$18-US$26
|Fresh nyimo
|20 litre tin
|US$8-US$10
|Soyabean
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Wheat
|20 litre tin
|US$7-US$8
|Popcorn
|20 litre tin
|US$16-US$18
|Cowpeas (Nyemba)
|20 litre tin
|US$12-US$16
|Sunflower
|20 litre tin
|US$6-US$7
|Finger millet (Zviyo)
|20 litre tin
|US$16
|Mhunga
|20 litre tin
|US$8
|Shelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$40
|Unshelled brown rice
|20 litre tin
|US$20
|Sorghum (mapfunde)
|20 litre tin
|US$10-US$12
|Horned cucumber
|20 litre tin
|US$12-US$13
|Broiler
|Mother
|US$8-US$10
|Broiler
|Ordinary
|US$5-US$6
|Offlayer
|each
|US$4
|Road runner hens
|each
|US$4-US$6
|Road runner cocks
|each
|US$5-US$6
|Guinea fowl (hanga)
|each
|US$7-US$10
|Ducks
|each
|US$9-US$12
|Turkey
|each
|US$15-US$25
|Pigeons
|each
|US$1.5-US$2
|Rabbits
|each
|US$7-US$12
|Eggs (small)
|crate
|US$2.20-US$2.50
|Eggs (medium)
|crate
|US$3-US$3.50
|Eggs (large)
|crate
|US$3.50-US$4